Springfield’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, with solid options if you like staying active and working with your hands. Here are a few strong picks in building and grounds work around town.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Springfield, OH (mobile, at client locations)

(mobile, at client locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean, polish, and protect cars right at the customer’s driveway or workplace. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, like working on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: Gordon Food Service

Location: 4980 Gateway Blvd, Springfield, OH

Type: Full-time, Industrial Maintenance

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 6:00 pm–2:30 am

Sunday–Thursday, Pay: From $25.11/hour (based on experience) + $2.85/hour performance incentive

(based on experience) + Extras: Annual $500 tool allowance, $150 boot allowance, benefits from day one, weekly pay, profit sharing & 401(k) match

Hands-on role keeping conveyors, HVAC, doors, and other systems running in a big food distribution facility. Good fit if you have machine repair/forklift repair experience and like steady night-shift work with strong benefits.

Employer: Harvard Maintenance

Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Full-time (other shifts and part-time/seasonal may be available)

(other shifts and part-time/seasonal may be available) Schedule (this role): Mon–Fri, 5:00 pm–11:00 pm

Salary: Competitive, with benefits (exact rate not listed)

Competitive, with benefits (exact rate not listed) Benefits: Medical, dental, life, LTD, 401(k)

Evening cleaning role handling restrooms, floors, trash, and common areas in commercial spaces. Good if you want steady hours, like keeping spaces neat, and can handle physical work like bending, lifting, and standing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for similar roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.