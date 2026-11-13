Springfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few good picks hiring now in Springfield, OH.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions)

The Retail Odyssey Company (Advantage Solutions) Location: Springfield, OH

Springfield, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Hands-on store work: build displays, reset shelves, rotate stock, and help keep products easy for shoppers to find. No experience needed, training is provided, and there are growth opportunities plus customizable benefits for eligible teammates.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Springfield, OH

Springfield, OH Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the team, support the Store Manager, and help drive sales while delivering “WOW” customer service. Good fit if you like leadership, flexible schedules, and want to grow in the automotive retail world.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Springfield, OH

Springfield, OH Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00–$17.00/hour (plus possible premiums)

Help customers at the counter and on the phone, look up parts, handle cash, and keep shelves stocked. Comes with benefits from day one like 401(k) with match, paid time off, health coverage, and clear paths to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.