🏥 Springfield, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay

Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for nurses and allied health pros. If you’ve got experience and want steady hours or travel pay, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Local Contract , 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week , 12‑hour shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12‑hour shifts Pay: $55 per hour

Highlights: Solid weekly income with guaranteed hours and day‑one medical, dental, and vision benefits. Weekly pay, holiday pay, and referral bonuses make this a strong short‑term local option if you have 2+ years of RRT hospital experience.

Employer: Pluto Healthcare

Pluto Healthcare Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week , 12‑hour shifts

, 13 weeks, , 12‑hour shifts Pay: $2,815 per week (based on 12‑hr shifts, 48 hrs/week; includes a tax‑free stipend to be confirmed)

(based on 12‑hr shifts, 48 hrs/week; includes a tax‑free stipend to be confirmed) Highlights: Travel RRT role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and benefits starting day 1. Good fit if you want travel‑style pay while working in Springfield and have 2+ years of recent RRT hospital experience.

Employer: Prime Time Healthcare

Prime Time Healthcare Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Travel , start 12/21/2026 , 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hour day shifts

, start , 13 weeks, , 12‑hour shifts Pay: $2,311 per week

Highlights: Day‑shift MRI travel contract with a well‑known agency. Comes with 401(k), HSA, and full medical, dental, and vision plus referral bonuses.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Wooded Glen Health Campus

Location: 2900 Bechtle Avenue, Springfield, OH

Type: Full‑time RN

Pay: Competitive (not listed), with weekly pay and quarterly wage increases

Competitive (not listed), with and Highlights: Lead a care team in a long‑term care setting, using the full nursing process from admission to discharge. Strong benefits from day 30, including medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid parental leave, 401(k) with match, tuition and student loan help, and inclusive wellness support. Requires a current RN license and CPR.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.