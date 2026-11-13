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Springfield
🏥 Springfield, OH Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay
3 days ago
Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for nurses and allied health pros. If you’ve got experience and want steady hours or travel pay, these are worth a look.
Local Contract Registered Respiratory Therapist – $55/hr
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Springfield, OH
- Type: Local Contract, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12‑hour shifts
- Pay: $55 per hour
- Highlights: Solid weekly income with guaranteed hours and day‑one medical, dental, and vision benefits. Weekly pay, holiday pay, and referral bonuses make this a strong short‑term local option if you have 2+ years of RRT hospital experience.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – $2,815/week
- Employer: Pluto Healthcare
- Location: Springfield, OH
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 48 hrs/week, 12‑hour shifts
- Pay: $2,815 per week (based on 12‑hr shifts, 48 hrs/week; includes a tax‑free stipend to be confirmed)
- Highlights: Travel RRT role with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and benefits starting day 1. Good fit if you want travel‑style pay while working in Springfield and have 2+ years of recent RRT hospital experience.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,311/week
- Employer: Prime Time Healthcare
- Location: Springfield, OH
- Type: Travel, start 12/21/2026, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hour day shifts
- Pay: $2,311 per week
- Highlights: Day‑shift MRI travel contract with a well‑known agency. Comes with 401(k), HSA, and full medical, dental, and vision plus referral bonuses.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Long‑Term Care
- Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Wooded Glen Health Campus
- Location: 2900 Bechtle Avenue, Springfield, OH
- Type: Full‑time RN
- Pay: Competitive (not listed), with weekly pay and quarterly wage increases
- Highlights: Lead a care team in a long‑term care setting, using the full nursing process from admission to discharge. Strong benefits from day 30, including medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid parental leave, 401(k) with match, tuition and student loan help, and inclusive wellness support. Requires a current RN license and CPR.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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