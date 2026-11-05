🛒 Several Springfield, OH Retail & Customer Service Jobs $50K+

Springfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from gas station leadership to wireless sales. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of merchandisers across local stores, making sure products are stocked, signed, and displayed right. Good fit if you have 4+ years retail experience (2+ supervising), like coaching people, and don’t mind some travel while working with big-name brands.

Employer: Shell / Triumph Energy

Location: 1543 Moorefield Rd, Springfield, OH 45503

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy convenience store and fuel station: customer service, stocking, paperwork, and supporting the manager with daily operations. Great if you’re reliable, can handle a fast pace, and want leadership experience in a retail setting.

Employer: LMG Consulting

Location: Listed for Springfield, OH (role based in Dayton, OH – in person)

Listed for (role based in Dayton, OH – in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,000 – $61,600 per year

Work face-to-face with customers, explain AT&T wireless and internet options, and guide them through sign-ups. This is a good step if you want sales + customer service experience with clear earning potential and room to grow your communication and leadership skills.

Employer: TCC – Verizon Authorized Retailer

Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average $55,000 – $65,000 per year (hourly + uncapped commission, bonuses, profit sharing)

Front-line wireless sales role helping customers pick phones and plans while building long-term relationships. Strong pick if you like a competitive, goal-driven environment and want big upside pay plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and community time off.

Employer: Shell / Triumph Energy

Location: 1543 Moorefield Rd, Springfield, OH 45503

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the whole site: staff hiring and training, scheduling, inventory, cash control, and customer service standards. Best for someone with retail leadership experience who wants full responsibility for store performance and doesn’t mind being on call for operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.