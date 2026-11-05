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🛒 Several Springfield, OH Retail & Customer Service Jobs $50K+
Springfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from gas station leadership to wireless sales. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, this week has some strong picks.
Retail Supervisor
- Employer: Advantage Solutions
- Location: Springfield, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of merchandisers across local stores, making sure products are stocked, signed, and displayed right. Good fit if you have 4+ years retail experience (2+ supervising), like coaching people, and don’t mind some travel while working with big-name brands.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Shell / Triumph Energy
- Location: 1543 Moorefield Rd, Springfield, OH 45503
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a busy convenience store and fuel station: customer service, stocking, paperwork, and supporting the manager with daily operations. Great if you’re reliable, can handle a fast pace, and want leadership experience in a retail setting.
Customer Success Representative (AT&T Campaign)
- Employer: LMG Consulting
- Location: Listed for Springfield, OH (role based in Dayton, OH – in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $51,000 – $61,600 per year
Work face-to-face with customers, explain AT&T wireless and internet options, and guide them through sign-ups. This is a good step if you want sales + customer service experience with clear earning potential and room to grow your communication and leadership skills.
Retail Sales Consultant
- Employer: TCC – Verizon Authorized Retailer
- Location: Springfield, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Average $55,000 – $65,000 per year (hourly + uncapped commission, bonuses, profit sharing)
Front-line wireless sales role helping customers pick phones and plans while building long-term relationships. Strong pick if you like a competitive, goal-driven environment and want big upside pay plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and community time off.
Store Manager
- Employer: Shell / Triumph Energy
- Location: 1543 Moorefield Rd, Springfield, OH 45503
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run the whole site: staff hiring and training, scheduling, inventory, cash control, and customer service standards. Best for someone with retail leadership experience who wants full responsibility for store performance and doesn’t mind being on call for operations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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