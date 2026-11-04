🚌 Springfield, OH Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Springfield’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you’ve got a CDL or strong diesel skills, there are solid options here with good pay and steady hours.

Employer: Coastal Elite Pro

Coastal Elite Pro Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive Class A trucks hauling hazardous materials between customer sites and company facilities. This role is all about safety and compliance with DOT and OSHA rules, plus careful pre/post-trip inspections and clean, accurate logs.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average ~$84,000/year, top 10% up to $90,000/year (activity-based pay)

Semi-local Class A role with frequent home time and steady freight for a single customer. Comes with PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, plus extra pay for stops, detention, holidays, and safety bonuses.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Location: Springfield, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $42.00 per hour

Hands-on diesel tech job in a fast-paced shop working on suspensions, electrical, A/C, and engine components, plus roadside assistance. Offers tuition assistance, PTO, flexible scheduling, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, and health benefits after 30 days.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving and tech roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.