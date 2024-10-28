Voters will decide fate of Monett intersection on November ballot with roundabout vote

A proposed roundabout in Monett has created significant strife in the past year in the small town with a population of less than 10,000. On Election Day , Nov. 5, as others in the state vote for president, governor and other issues, Monett voters will also decide the fate of the intersection project.

After an initiative petition process garnered 500 signatures, the question whether or not to accept an ordinance to stop the roundabout was placed on the November ballot. Because of the particular wording of the question, a "yes" vote would prevent the city from proceeding with the roundabout while a "no" vote would allow the roundabout to be constructed.

What does the project entail?

The roundabout would be installed to address what Mayor Randy Burke, who was elected only in April, describes as an "awkward" intersection at Central Avenue and Broadway Street linking the roadways with Frisco and Front Streets while improving pedestrian connectivity. But the city has more than this planned under the Central Avenue Improvement Project, which stretches more than 3,600 feet. Other improvements include stormwater drainage, sidewalks with ADA accommodations, lighting, widening the street and more.

With funding coming from the Missouri Department of Transportation and through a federal Transportation Alternatives Program, Burke said the other improvements are currently contractually bound up with the roundabout. The Transportation Alternatives Program is particularly focused on funding non-motorized transportation projects with an emphasis on bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The ballot question pertains only to stopping the roundabout portion of the project, not the entirety of it.

With more than $780,000 already spent on planning and design, Burke said the city would likely have to spend more to re-design the project if voters stop the roundabout from proceeding.

He also noted that the city could lose out on the funds received from MoDOT and the federal program if plans have to change. MoDOT has committed just over $2.2 million and the city would receive almost $400,000 through the federal program. The final estimate for the full project is roughly $7.6 million, meaning that the bulk of the cost burden would fall on the city.

Burke said the project is part of a transportation sales tax Monett's voters have approved twice. But those who feel like they have been left in the dark on the roundabout plans said the ballot question did not explicitly describe the roundabout, so voters were not aware of it as a set-in-stone plan. City code regarding the sales tax voted on in 2020 explicitly only mentions the railroad overpass on Chapell Drive and "other needed improvements."

Those opposing the roundabout have frowned upon the city's claims it could lose funding and money already invested as a way to scare people into supporting the roundabout; they see continued spending on the project as unnecessary and a bigger waste. While the city has framed the project as a safety solution, Carl Norton, one of the citizens leading the effort to stop the roundabout, said the traffic at the intersection does not justify a roundabout.

A conceptual study on the intersection completed by MoDOT in 2010 is partially how city landed on the project. The study noted that the 5-year crash rate then was 719.75 crashes per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, according to the city's website . Some citizens say this data point is misleading, instead pointing to crash rates per number of vehicles entering the intersection as a better comparison and noting that since 2014 there have been 12 total crashes reported to the Monett Police Department at the intersection. Mike Randall, advocate for a 'yes' vote on the roundabout question, questions why the city was using a 14-year-old study and said he has been unable to access the 2010 study because MoDOT's retention schedule for such reports is only seven years.

If the roundabout project survives the Nov. 5 election, the city would begin the bidding process next year with construction completion expected by the end of 2026.

In 2015, when Monett created a Long-Range Transportation Improvement Plan , the roundabout was discussed and included as a potential future project. It received a low score on the decision-making matrix used to prioritize projects, not because it was seen as unnecessary but rather because of the high level of risks associated with logistics obstacles and high costs which would make implementation more difficult.

In the transportation plan, the roundabout is separated from the rest of the Central Avenue improvements. At the time, the roundabout alone was estimated to cost a total of $2.84 million, which with inflation would amount to roughly $3.5 million today. Most stakeholders involved in the planning process indicated via survey they saw the roundabout as important, though one resident commented with similar sentiments as today's opponents, saying the roundabout was a waste of money.

The plan included the project, among others, to allow the "city to make an informed decision as to whether the roundabout will provide the best return on investment in the community." For those rallying to stop the roundabout, this is a key problem with the proposal — they say the money would be better spent on different intersections.

There are various ideas and thoughts about what should be done to the intersection of Central and Broadway, if anything. Some have suggested adding traffic signals (currently the intersection is regulated by stop signs), some want to revert back to a previous intersection design, while others simply want the portion of Broadway that currently sits downhill from the intersection to be built up to the same level.

Debbie Stewart said for almost the past two years residents have tried to share their thoughts and ideas on the intersection yet they "fell on deaf ears."

Protecting existing businesses

In order to install the roundabout, the city would have to acquire seven properties near the intersection, with some 70 additional properties impacted by right-of-way easements and other more minor acquisitions.

Among those opposing the change are several property owners who would be affected by the roundabout and lose decades-old businesses. Gary Wellbaum, owner of Wellbaum Properties which his family has run for the past 70 years, said property owners were never notified of the roundabout proposal while it was still in the idea phase. He said they only found out about it, and this property acquisition piece, when it seemed the city had already decided on it and was moving forward with the plans.

The city has already begun negotiations with those seven property owners with a professional negotiator and third-party appraisals and reviews. Burke emphasized that no purchase will be made until the results of the election are known. But Efren Moreno, owner of the La Duranguena Mexican Supermarket, said it seems like the property owners were already being "pushed out." He described the offer as "nothing" compared to what would actually be necessary to move his business, which has stood at the intersection for 35 years.

Some of the property owners criticized the city for proceeding with the negotiations ahead of the election, pointing to the city spending more money on something that may be unnecessary if the ballot question passes. Beyond the economic impacts losing these businesses would have, Randall emphasized the need to preserve historic businesses even if they are not on the historic portion of the street.

If the roundabout is allowed to go through and property owners refuse to sell their land voluntarily, eminent domain could be used to acquire the properties. Burke said he is hopeful to avoid the practice.

"Eminent domain should always be the last resort," he said. "I don't like using it, but sometimes for the common good, you just have to do it."

Directly across the street from Wellbaum Properties, where a large banner advocates for a 'yes' vote on the ballot question, hangs a "No Means Go" sign advocating for the roundabout as a step toward progress in Monett. Joey Coatney, the owner of D and C Service Center, said despite having to sell his property to the city, he believes the roundabout would fix what he sees as a dangerous intersection. He told the News-Leader his sister was injured in a crash at the intersection in the 1990s and he has noticed a lot of "close calls" there through the years.

"The way I see it — the sacrifice of a few for the safety of many," Coatney said.

The fate of the odd intersection will be decided at the polls in less than two weeks. Until then, those hoping to find another solution remain cautiously optimistic.

"I'm hoping we not only prevail but that voters gain appreciation of their power over local decision," Norton said, highlighting the role everyday citizens played in bringing the question to the ballot.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Voters will decide fate of Monett intersection on November ballot with roundabout vote