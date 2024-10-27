Open in App
    Springfield News-Leader

    Poetry from Daily Life: Writing a seriously comical poem about the Show-Me State

    By William Trowbridge,

    2 days ago

    My guest this weekend on Poetry from Daily Life is William Trowbridge, who lives in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.  Bill says he came late into writing poetry. He was studying for his PhD comps when he came across a poem by Howard Nemerov that made him want to write a poem, though he was studying to be an American literature scholar, specializing in modern American fiction. “But I kept writing poems,” he says, “and liked it so much that I gradually turned myself into a poet, studying the major modern poets and using the ‘monkey see, monkey do’ method to pick up on the art and craft rather than enrolling for an MFA in Creative Writing. I suppose that’s the ‘unique fact’ about me.” Two of Trowbridge’s currently favorite books are "Central Air: Poems," by George Bilgere and "Only as the Day is Long: New and Selected Poems," by Dorianne Laux. ~ David L. Harrison

    Most of my favorite writers in poetry or prose write in what’s called the seriocomic mode, which involves something that’s comic on the surface and serious beneath. A humorous voice is important because comedy is an essential element of the human condition. And, as the poet Thomas Lux wrote, “I think one uses humor/satire to help combat the darkness.”

    As Missouri Poet Laureate, I was asked to write a Missouri poem. Since a lot of the state poems I’d read had a similar tone, I thought I’d try something different — in, of course, the seriocomic mode.

    Unofficial Missouri Poem

    You won’t find 76 trombones

    in this poem (that was Iowa);

    no orations about rolling rivers,

    or salutes to emerald pastures,

    stately peaks, or glittering skylines,

    though we’ve got our share of each,

    not to mention thirty-four kinds

    of plastic worm in the world’s

    biggest bait shop, or the train station

    where Pretty Boy & Co shot it out

    with the law, or towns like Cooter,

    Roach, Enough, Licking, Tightwad,

    and Frankenstein — along with Peculiar,

    so called because the state said

    the name had to be that or “unique”

    — and the grave of Harry, who fired

    MacArthur because, “I wasn’t going

    to let the s.o.b resign on me” and

    the license plate with a bluebird

    you have to tailgate to see and

    weather that can wash your house

    into the next county or sing it

    to sleep on a soft May night and where

    the state rock is something called

    “Mozarkite”and bathtubs with feet

    resembling animal paws are against

    the law, and where 15,000 souls

    throng annually to the town of Nixa

    for Sucker Day to eat their fill

    of that tasty bottom-feeder, and

    where the immortal Satchel Paige

    first bamboozled batters with the

    “hesitation pitch.” It’s the birthplace

    of Mark Twain, Jesse James

    (and the coward Robert Ford),

    Chuck Berry, Tennessee Williams,

    Charlie Parker, Josephine Baker,

    Joseph Pulitzer, Omar Bradley,

    Belle Starr, T.S. Eliot, Calamity Jane,

    Willie “The Rat” Cammisano,

    and J.C. Penney.

    Add to all that

    the world’s largest pecan, the big

    shoe made entirely of shoes,

    the Cookin’-from-Scratch Chicken

    Car, the world’s smallest cathedral,

    the Bonnie and Clyde Ambush

    Apartment, the world’s largest

    concrete soccer ball, the Jesse James

    Feather Duster of Death,

    the Walt Disney Dreaming

    Tree and Barn, the grave

    of Pete Kibbie’s Foot, the home

    of Throwed Rolls, the world’s

    largest fork, the Dental Health

    Theater, a giant concrete turtle

    park, the world’s largest chigger,

    Cowboy Muffler Man, the world’s

    largest ball of string (not twine),

    and the Nuclear Waste Adventure

    Trail and Museum.

    If you think

    you’ve found a place that can pluck

    more tunes on your inner banjo,

    show me.

    (From "Put This on, Please: New and Selected Poems")

    William Trowbridge’s tenth poetry collection, "Father and Son," was published by Wayne State College Press Press in April. He is a faculty mentor in the University of Nebraska-Omaha Low-residency MFA in Writing Program and was Poet Laureate of Missouri from 2012 to 2016. For more information, see his website, williamtrowbridge.net .

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Poetry from Daily Life: Writing a seriously comical poem about the Show-Me State

