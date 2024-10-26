Holiday fundraising season is here. Check out these upcoming Springfield-area events

It's a fundraising season and a host of Springfield-area nonprofits are planning big events around the holidays.

For many local charities, these fall and winter events serve as their largest fundraisers of the year, offering attendees a chance to support a good cause and make a tax-deductible donation.

This list of events is not comprehensive, as there are numerous activities going on around the Ozarks.

Honor Flights of the Ozarks Gala

When : Saturday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m.

Where : Oasis Convention Center, 2550 N. Glenstone Ave.

Honor Flight of the Ozarks will hold its main fundraiser of the year Saturday, with proceeds to help pay the cost of flying veterans to Washington, D.C. The gala includes dinner and silent and live auctions.

Two items to be auctioned are of interest to World War II collectors. A year ago, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson gave Honor Flight a large, "top secret" map of the D-Day landing in Normandy, and veteran Larry Kness of Ozark, who went on the May flight this year, has drawn the raising of the flag on Iwo Jima in both color and black and white. Along with the framed original drawings is a vial of sand from Iwo Jima.

"Right now it costs about $190,000 for each flight, and we take three flights per year," said Board President Ron McCall in a release. "The expenses include chartering a 737 plane, four motor coaches to take the 81 veterans and 81 guardians to all the stops in Washington, food and shirts for the veterans and guardians."

Veterans take the trips for free and the medical team and staff who accompany them are all volunteers.

A limited number of tickets were still available at press time. Contact the Honor Flight of the Ozarks office at 417-268-9052 or go online to honorflightoftheozarks.org .

Springfield Regional Arts Council hosts Members’ Show

When : Friday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.

Where : The Creamery Arts Center, 411 N. Sherman Parkway

The Springfield Regional Arts Council just wrapped up its annual Ozzie Awards banquet but will soon open its Annual Members' Show, an exhibition that highlights the diverse talents of its artist members.

Sponsored by the Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, the Annual Members' Show provides a platform for local artists across all mediums and styles to showcase their best work, offering a vibrant reflection of the creativity that thrives in our region. The exhibition itself will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 22. Additionally, select artists from the Annual Members' Show will be juried for inclusion in the prestigious “You Should Know” exhibition, curated by the SRAC’s Visual Arts Committee and slated for February 2025.

The opening reception on Nov. 1 promises to be a lively evening, offering attendees a chance to meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, hear live music by Michelle Gillam and celebrate the vibrant creative community of Springfield. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit www.springfieldarts.org or contact the Springfield Regional Arts Council at (417) 862-ARTS (2787).

Sertoma Clubs' Wingapalooza

When: Saturday, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis St.

The Sertoma Clubs' Wingapalooza is back. In its 24th year, Wingapalooza invites restaurants and corporate teams to compete for the honor of "Best Wings in Springfield." Since its establishment, the event has raised nearly $975,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, as well as other organizations in the area.

Live music will be provided by Psychobilly Cadillac, Dirty Saints, Midwest Thick, New Waves and Jenna & Jacke. Food trucks, local bars and corporate sauce teams will also be at Wingapalooza.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite , starting at $20.

22nd annual Taste of the Ozarks

When : Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where : Oasis Convention Center, 2550 N. Glenstone Ave.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks is rolling out the red carpet for its 22nd annual Taste of the Ozarks gala. This year’s event promises to be a star-studded affair with a glamorous Hollywood theme, all to support mentorship programs that positively impact the lives of local youth.

Guests are invited to sample tastes from over a dozen local restaurants and vote on their favorites. From gourmet bites to delicious desserts, attendees will experience a variety of what the Ozarks has to offer while mingling in a fun, elegant atmosphere.

There will be a silent auction with virtual bidding, allowing those who can't attend a chance to participate, as well as a live auction at the event. Big Brothers Big Sisters also is offering a $20,000 cash raffle. Tickets are available for $100 each, with only 500 tickets being sold. The winner will walk away with a $20,000 cash prize, and you do not need to be present to win.

Tickets for Taste of the Ozarks are on sale now. For more information about the event, silent auction, raffle tickets, or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.TasteoftheOzarks.com .

Dining for Diabetes

When: Friday, Nov. 15, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Monett City Park Casino at 101 S. Lincoln Ave. in Monett

The CoxHealth Foundation and Cox Monett Hospital are hosting their 23rd annual Dining for Diabetes fundraiser as a way to raise money for locals who need insulin, other supplies and necessary services. The diner benefits residents in Barry and Lawrence counties.

The holiday-themed dinner will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, a silent auction, a cash bar, a cookie-decoration station and of course, food. Tickets are $25 per person and are available for purchase on the CoxHealth Foundation website .

Discovery Center's Festival of Trees Gala

When : Friday, Nov. 15, 6-9 p.m.

Where : The Discovery Center, 438 E. St. Louis St.

The Discovery Center is hosting its annual Festival of Trees Gala, including a night of food, drinks, entertainment, and being filled with the true holiday spirit of giving. Enjoy premium beer, wine, festive cocktails, a seated dinner, and live entertainment while participating in a tree auction fundraiser.

This year’s event is critical to supporting the high quality, in-person education that thousands of our area youth depend on from the Discovery Center each and every day. The Discovery Center now serves 130 children each day in its Pre-K through 8th grade formal learning environments.

General admission tickets are $100, with VIP tickets available for $150 that include access to a special cocktail hour starting at 5 p.m. that includes hors d’oeuvres and live holiday music.

FEZtival of Trees

When: Friday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m., through Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.

Where: Abou Ben Adhem Shrine, 601 E. St. Louis St.

The Abou Ben Adhem Shriners are hosting their seventh annual FEZtival of Trees, one of the organization's largest fundraisers. The shrine will be turned into a winter wonderland full of decorated Christmas trees. Folks may purchase raffle tickets for $1 for the chance to win one (or many) of the trees. A craft and vendor village will also be set up for early holiday shopping. Local live entertainment will be held on the shrine's stage. Admission is $5 and children 12 and under get in free.

I Pour Life Christmas Soirée

When : Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, doors at 5:30 p.m., program at 6:30 p.m.

Where : The Barley House at Moon Town Crossing, 3060 N. Kentwood Ave.

I Pour Life is hosting its third annual Christmas Soirée as it raises money to support older, at-risk, exploited, and foster youth.

The evening includes a meal catered by Simply Delicious and live music with the vocal talents of Heather Rooney McBride, Tara Chitwood, Megan Rooney Thompson, Josh Thompson, and Zachary Slaight. This year’s theme is “The Gift,” and I Pour Life is asking supporters to consider being a gift to the youth in our communities by sponsoring or purchasing tickets to the Christmas Soirée. Becoming a sponsor accomplishes two important things — funding life-transforming services for youth while providing an opportunity to introduce new potential supporters to I Pour Life.

“Statistics on older youth show that if a youth is in foster care at 15 years old, he or she has spent an average of one-third of his or her life in the foster care system," said Ben McBride, executive director of I Pour Life, in a release. "Five years is a significant — and concerning — amount of time to live without much stability. Our approach focuses on building trust-based relationships and helping youth gain integral life skills they may not otherwise develop. Since 2016, we've served more than 1,700 youth, and we will continue to reach vulnerable youth in our state to help them transition successfully into adulthood."

For information about sponsoring or purchasing tickets, visit ipourlife.org/christmas-soiree .

Arc of the Ozarks 30th annual Christmas Extravaganza

When : Friday, Dec. 6, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where : White River Conference Center, 600 W. Sunshine St.

Arc of the Ozarks' annual Christmas Extravaganza event includes a night of live entertainment, cocktails, and dinner. Jeff Houghton, host of The Mystery Hour, is featured, along with live music from Kit Barley and the Creekside Bandits. Check off your Christmas shopping list and shop the silent auction. Dress is cocktail attire. Tickets are $175 and sponsorships are available. Proceeds raised through Christmas Extravaganza will benefit The Arc of the Ozarks Children's Autism Services.

Neighbors and Friends of Table Rock Lake 23nd Annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Holiday Boutique

When : Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where : The Kimberling Area Library, 45 Kimberling Blvd.

The 23nd Annual Christmas Tour of Homes and Holiday Boutique promises to be a grand showcase of four holiday decorated homes in the Table Rock Lake area. The Kimberling Area Library will host an array of Christmas items in a Holiday Boutique of area vendors, basket raffles, selected crafts, and baked good from Neighbors and Friends’ members. Event hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with homes open until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Advance tickets are $20 and available now through Dec. 4 at the library and Harter House in Kimberling City, as well as from Neighbors and Friends’ members, or online at www.nftrl.org . Day of event tickets for $25.00 will be sold at the library and tour homes. All money raised supports charities in Stone and Taney counties as part of historical fundraising of Neighbors and Friends.

