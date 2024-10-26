B-29 Superfortress airplane will be at Springfield airport Nov. 1-3 for tours, flights

The iconic B-29 Superfortress "Doc" will land at Springfield-Branson National Airport on Friday, Nov. 1, as part of the B-29 Doc History Restored Tour.

B-29 Doc, one of 1,644 B-29 Superfortress aircraft built by the Boeing Company in Wichita, Kansas, during World War II, is one of only two remaining B-29 aircraft airworthy and flying today, according to a news release. The historic warbird will be in Springfield from Nov. 1-3.

The B-29 Doc History Restored Tour has been in 25 cities across 15 states in 2024, logging more than 130 flight hours, giving hundreds of thousands of people the chance to get up close and personal with the historic aircraft.

Ground and cockpit tours will be available Friday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2 and 3, from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days. B-29 Doc Flight Experience rides will be available both Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2 and 3, at 9 and 11 a.m. Ride flight tickets are on sale now at www.b29doc.com/rides .

Admission for the ground and cockpit tours will be $10 per person or $20 per family and tickets can be purchased at the event.

