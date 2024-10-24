Open in App
    • Springfield News-Leader

    At Drury panel, experts offer tips for engaging in civil discourse amid political turmoil

    By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    Struggling with how to stay civil and empathetic in an often hostile and deeply partisan political environment? Five local experts on a panel this week at Drury University offered helpful tips.

    The panel discussion, requested by new university president Jeff Frederick as part of his inauguration week activities, took place exactly two weeks before the hotly contested and highly consequential Nov. 5 general election .

    Frederick, a historian who writes about politics, said he is often asked about civil discourse and how to make it better. He urges voters to break out of their patterns or curated "echo chamber" and find other perspectives.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxlsw_0wJuyNjP00

    He asked panelists to share their best advice for overcoming short-sightedness in an effort to become more open and civil when political views are involved. Here are some of their suggestions:

    Spend time listening, in person

    Joan Gentry, voter services chair for the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri, said "one-to-one contact is really important."

    "Life is busy," she said. "And the easiest thing for you to do is to turn on your phone and look at those headlines on those (curated) sources."

    She said the first step could be seeking out someone who is in a different age group or season of their life.

    "Talk to someone my age and I'd like to talk to someone your age," she told the on-campus audience, primarily made up of students. "Our differences are there but we can certainly have some common ground somewhere."

    She added: "I'm really concerned about maintaining Social Security, for example. You may not be. You may not think it's going to be part of your lives. But we need to be talking about it because at some point in your future, you are going to be exactly where I am, I hope anyway."

    See the person behind the rhetoric

    Andrew Crocker, a political science instructor at Ozarks Technical Community College, said discussing politics — even at the dinner table — needs to be destigmatized.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fec0H_0wJuyNjP00

    "There is no reason political discussion can't be more commonplace. The more open we are to it, and not just keeping it to the same handful of people that we would normally talk to, the easier it is to open yourself up to a broader perspective," said Crocker, who also represented the Be Civil, Be Heard initiative.

    Crocker said engaging others shows how they think. He said it's important to remember that behind the rhetoric and political stance, there is a human being.

    "In this particular election cycle, I am sometimes surprised and shocked by my fellow citizens as well as the views that they hold," he said. "But I have to remember something, the vast majority of them are trying their best."

    He added: "They're not trying to upset their fellow man — says the man who lives in a town where people readily ride around with flags that say mean things to each other — but I do think they are choosing that ... because they do think it's right for themselves and for their family and neighbors."

    He said it is important not to "demonize" the people with whom you disagree.

    Switch up media, social media outlets

    Springfield City Councilman Abe McGull said political opinions are heavily influenced by who a citizen listens to and where they get their news.

    He said there is a danger if we "only hang out with people that look like us and talk like us."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d2pQI_0wJuyNjP00

    "To be an American, I think it's incumbent upon all of us to be part of this nation, to actually do the homework, to find out about the different views that your opponent may have," he said.

    McGull encouraged the audience to seek out different sources of information in making decisions.

    "If you are watching CNN all the time, go to Fox News if you can. Try to listen to news stories from more than just one single source and be willing to engage and attend some of those public forums," he said.

    He said being an American is not a "one-way street" and encouraged the audience to actively engage by voting and finding ways to make the country stronger.

    Don't just read the headline

    Dan Ponder, associate professor of political science at Drury, moderated the panel, echoed panelists who said engaged citizenry requires work and making an effort to understand.

    "We've been hearing 'Go to different news sites' and I absolutely echo that but I would also say this too — read the article," he said. "There has been research that shows most people — and I am guilty of this too — read the headlines."

    Remaining civil is a 'mental exercise'

    At the event, Drury senior Serenity Sosa, a senior in criminology from Fort Riley, Kansas, asked the panel how citizens are expected to engage in political discussions in a civil manner when many elected officials do not.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xz5sF_0wJuyNjP00

    In response, Crocker said responding civilly is a choice and, in many ways, a "mental exercise."

    "It's important to understand that while you are engaging with someone who is 'coming in hot,' you're not really talking to them and you're not really trying to convince them because ... they are not looking to be convinced," he said.

    Crocker said that does not mean walking away from the conversation, however.

    "You do have to understand the people listening, everybody else out there, those are the ones you're talking to," he said.

    "So while I'm communicating with this person who is 'coming in hot,' or while I'm trying to interact with them civilly in a society where many of our politicians do not bother to do so, I am ... responsible for myself. I can still engage in ways that may not convert the person I'm talking to, because they don't want to be converted, but may build a good case for the more interested parties listening."

    Look for common ground

    Charles Taylor, a professor of communications at Drury, served for years on the Springfield school board. He urged the audience not to let a disagreement, or a different way of viewing the whole, end civil discourse.

    "The moment we vilify a person based solely on their commentary, we have lost that opportunity to find any semblance of common ground," he said.

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: At Drury panel, experts offer tips for engaging in civil discourse amid political turmoil

