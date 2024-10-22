Lebanon leader named Missouri Superintendent of the Year reflects on years in Springfield

As the leader of the Lebanon school district, David Schmitz adapted to meet the changing needs of families, educators and employers.

Schmitz, with school board backing, has expanded access to preschool, increased support for families struggling to make ends meet, exposed students to "real world" skills and explored innovative ways to fill jobs and assess student learning.

The Lebanon leader, whose administrative career has roots in Springfield, was named the 2025 Missouri Superintendent of the Year by the Missouri Association of School Administrators at a Oct. 19 fall conference held in cooperation with the Missouri School Boards' Association.

"This honor is a team effort," Schmitz said Sunday. "We have a school board that is committed to being whatever we need to be in order to meet the needs of our kids and community. They've allowed for a lot of innovation and unique ways to operate our system. Our community has embraced that and our staff have truly been open and willing to meet the kids' needs, however we need to."

Nine years ago, Schmitz was hired to lead the 4,500-student district in Laclede County , where 60% of students qualify for free or reduced price meals, a national measure of poverty. He said Yellowjacket pride runs deep.

"The Lebanon community is so passionate about its schools," Schmitz said, adding the district is "filled with really kind, caring, compassionate people who care about each other and that is the core of what we have been able to accomplish."

In 2018, Lebanon voters approved the largest school-related property tax hike in decades, increasing the operating tax levy of $2.75 per $100 of assessed valuation by 90 cents over a three-year period.

The extra funds raised teacher pay, buy new buses, repair roofs, upgrade parking lots and HVAC systems and expand educational programs.

Earlier this year, voters approved a $41 million bond "no tax increase" issue — adding to district debt but not changing property tax bills — to expand the high school and two elementary buildings. A focus on creating "innovative learning spaces" was also part of the proposal.

In March, Schmitz will be recognized during the American Association of School Administrators National Conference on Education.

"Dr. David Schmitz has a true servant’s heart. From the work he has done to improve early childhood education to the support he shows his staff, he is connected to those in his district," said Doug Hayter, executive director of MASA, in a news release. "Dr. Schmitz has so many wonderful leadership qualities, and I know he will be a great representative of his fellow Missouri superintendents.”

'Willing to do whatever we need to'

As part of the honor, MASA praised Schmitz work to connect with parents, school employees and taxpayers. There has been more outreach from the district — especially on social media, which is what stakeholders have said they prefer — and an emphasis on seeking input on big decisions.

Schmitz actively engages with lawmakers in an effort to strengthen public education. He also championed the Success Ready Student Network, an innovative approach to measuring students' academic growth.

An area of significant change under his leadership is early childhood education and resources for young families.

One of his first decisions was to create a director of early childhood programming, which led to an expansion of the Parents As Teachers program, increased access to preschool, and the opening of an early childhood center.

"We had kids coming into our kindergarten who had minimal, if any, academic experience and we also noticed we had a pretty substantial level of health and hygiene gaps in the sense that dental, vision, hearing needs weren't always being met at the level we would hope to help a student get ready for kindergarten," he said.

The district partnered with Jordan Valley Community Health and looked for a space to create an early childhood center that had an adjacent Women and Children's Clinic.

With support from the Robert W. Plaster Foundation, the district purchased what used to be known as "the mall" and set up the early childhood center and adjoining clinic.

"We're working together with families to help them understand how to best meet their children's needs before they enter kindergarten," he said.

"Parents want the absolute best for their kids but sometimes they just need help and partnership and coaching. And so that is what is bring provided there at our center."

Schmitz said the vision of the district is to be an "adaptive learning community."

"That means we have to be willing to do whatever we need to, whenever, wherever, however," he said. "And sometimes that means doing it differently than it has ever been done before."

Lessons learned in Springfield district

Schmitz, 54, grew up in Richmond, just east of Kansas City. His career started in 1992 as a social studies teacher and a wrestling coach in Nevada, south of his hometown. He spent two years as an assistant principal in Fulton before being hired by Springfield Public Schools.

He started his 14-year stint in Springfield as assistant principal of Hillcrest High School. He spent one year as principal of Cherokee Middle School, seven years as principal at Kickapoo High School, and then moved to the district's central office, where he was director of secondary schools.

"I hold my time in Springfield as just being remarkable and I love Springfield Public Schools," he said. "And I couldn't be doing the work I'm doing here without that experience there."

Schmitz said now-retired mentors, including Anita Kissinger and Superintendent Norm Ridder, gave him advice that helped shaped his leadership.

"Norm Ridder told me if you ever want to see change happen, if you ever want to see growth in a community or a program, find a champion, empower them, give them the tools they need to do it and get out of the way," Schmitz said. "That is something I embraced and that is why this is a shared award because I try to put that advice to work in everything I do."

Schmitz also learned leadership skills in the military. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves in 2010 as a major after 22 years of service.

At a time when Missouri has experienced high turnover in the superintendent job, Schmitz said he has not yet planning an exit. He is eligible to retire but plans to stay and advocate for public education.

"I enjoy the big picture. I enjoy working with the community to make our schools better. That is very positive for me," he said. "I enjoy seeing kids excel. I enjoy helping parents learn and understand how to best prepare their kids, whether it's preschool or kindergarten or college or career, that is really meaningful to me."

Schmitz acknowledged the leadership role is challenging, sometimes in ways that are "invisible" to those who have not experienced the pressure. He said faith, family and fitness have helped. He and wife Amy have four children.

"I have a wonderful wife and she is a rock for me. She is always there to listen and to support. And I am not sure how I'd survive the superintendency, day to day or week to week or year to year, without her support," he said. "It does take a community working together and so I'm grateful to have a great community to work in."

Lebanon leader named Missouri Superintendent of the Year reflects on years in Springfield