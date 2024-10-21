What to know about Springfield's Question 1, the 3/4-cent sales tax on the Nov. 5 ballot

The City of Springfield will pose only one question to voters Nov. 5. It will be the first time that a city sales tax issue has appeared on a presidential ballot.

What is this new tax proposing?

The question on the November ballot will be the city's first "split" sales tax proposal. Pitched as a replacement for the city's expiring 3/4-cent pension sales tax, the proposed tax adds up to the same amount, meaning the city's total sales tax rate would not increase upon approval.

The proposed measure includes a 1/4-cent tax without a sunset to fund public safety initiatives, including police and fire pay, as well as a 1/2-cent tax that would sunset after 10 years and could be used for any project outlined in the city's Forward SGF comprehensive plan.

The tax would follow the city's current "Completed as Promised" model that is used for infrastructure sales taxes. In addition, a citizen advisory board would be formed to engage with the public and recommend prioritization of projects to be funded through the tax. The details of this board were left open.

What's the history of Springfield's 3/4-cent sales tax?

The 3/4-cent sales tax has so far been dedicated solely to funding the city's Police and Fire Pension Fund. It was first approved by voters in 2009, after an earlier proposal for a 1-cent sales tax was voted down. It has been renewed two times for five-year terms in 2014 and 2019. An earlier community task force deemed the sales tax necessary at a time when the legacy pension system was underfunded by about $200 million.

Revenues from the tax have shrunk that gap considerably. As of July 1, the system held 94.8% of the assets needed to pay accumulated benefits, according to the most recent actuarial valuation report. In addition to the revenue from the sales tax, the city contributes about $5.4 million in general revenue annually to the retirement system. The pension plan funded by the sales tax was closed to new hires in 2006; new police officers and firefighters are enrolled in the state LAGERS retirement plan.

The existing sales tax brings in roughly $45 million each year. While the goal is to have the system 100% funded, another five-year renewal of the tax would likely produce far more revenue than is necessary to meet that goal. Regardless of the existence of the sales tax, the city is still obligated to meet the funding needs to pay out promised benefits. That contribution is estimated to be $3.5-$6 million a year for roughly ten years. If approved by voters, the new, revamped tax would go into effect April 1, 2025, immediately after the existing tax sunsets at the end of March 2025.

While an alternative of the current 3/4-cent sales tax was discussed by council a year ago , council members could not come to a consensus for ballot language. A 30-member citizens' commission was formed to consider a sales tax and work out the details. With their recommendations, council drafted the ballot language voters can expect to see at the polls.

What happens if a new tax is not approved?

The main concern is losing out on the additional $45 million annually. But there are other consequences if the sales tax sunsets without a replacement.

Among these is a loss of $5.2 million annually from the city's use tax. A use tax matches the overall city sales tax for out-of-state purchases, like those made online from vendors outside of Missouri. Unlike the sales tax dedicated to the pension, the use tax revenue is split evenly between the general fund and the transportation fund. If the 3/4-cent sales tax ceases to be a part of the total city sales tax, shoppers will pay 1.375% instead of the current 2.125% in city sales and use tax.

In addition, the city's general fund would have to cover the remaining contributions to the pension fund. Combined with the reduced use tax, Director of Finance David Holtmann earlier this year said the general fund would take a $5.6-$8.6 million hit, which could necessitate 6-8% cuts to the city's personnel and service expenses that come out of the fund.

Springfield's education efforts

Ahead of Election Day, city staff are sharing more information about the ballot question with voters. The city has dubbed the initiative as SPRING Forward SGF, standing for Safety, Public Initiatives, Recreation and Investing in the Next Generation while supporting the Forward SGF comprehensive plan.

As part of its education campaign, the city has identified some example projects that could be funded through the tax: completing the full scope of Springfield Art Museum plan , phased implementation of the Lake Springfield plan and Restore SGF initiatives to revitalize neighborhoods and improve homeownership.

The city's chief spokesperson Cora Scott said the bulk of the educational efforts are face-to-face communication and scheduling presentations with various groups across the city. The city has also put up "mini billboards" on city property and busy intersections and posted on social media in efforts to spread the word of the ballot question.

"I'm optimistic about people's willingness to learn and make the decision that they feel is right for them," she said. "We just try to take our time and answer as many questions as we can."

While the city has posed ballot questions to voters in November in the past, none of those were during a presidential election. Scott said this does not impact the way the city has gone about its education efforts as the goal is always to spread the word to as many voters as possible.

"It doesn't really change the scale of it, we know that obviously there will be a whole lot more people voting, which overall we consider a good thing, because they're exercising their democratic right to do that, and that is true civic engagement," she said.

The ballot measure has so far been endorsed by the Springfield Contractors Association, Springfield Police Officers Association and the Southern Missouri Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 152, the local firefighters' union. Former mayors Bob Stephens and Jim O'Neal, who both served on council when the original pension tax was pitched, wrote a strongly-worded editorial last October arguing that in 2009 a promise was made to let the tax expire once the pension was funded. Now that there are more specifics about where the money from the new tax would go and a 10-year sunset for a portion of it, both Stephens and O'Neal confirmed to the News-Leader they support the proposed sales tax.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

