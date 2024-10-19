Open in App
    • Springfield News-Leader

    In 'purple' Missouri House District 136, incumbent Hein faces challenger Robinette

    By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIt17_0wDNo69Y00

    Two years ago, Stephanie Hein flipped the redrawn Missouri House District 136 — which had long been represented by Republicans — and the incumbent Democratic is now seeking a second term.

    Her challenger, Jim Robinette, wants to flip it back. The Nov. 5 election will determine who represents part of Greene County including southwest Springfield.

    "I will be a much more effective legislator," said Robinette, an attorney and Army veteran.

    He added: "I've already got a relationship. I will be both a part of the (Republican) majority and I'm also tied to the leadership of the legislature so I think that that's going to make me a much more effective legislator in terms of being able to get things done for the people of the district in Springfield and Missouri."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5n8O_0wDNo69Y00

    Hein said District 136 is politically "purple," split almost evenly between Republican and Democratic voters, and she has reached out to residents on both sides of the political aisle.

    "I've worked really hard the past couple of years to be accessible, available and willing to listen to the constituents of the 136," she said. "I've held five town halls just this year alone, making sure that people know if they wanted to visit with me or talk to me or share concerns, they could."

    She said while there are voters in the district who lean heavily Republican or Democratic, there are many in the middle who "just want to see some balance restored in their government."

    "They want elected officials to understand that sometimes you take ideas from Republicans, sometimes you take ideas from Democrats and when you put them together, you hope you get the best legislation possible," she said.

    Both Robinette and Hein have strong ties to Springfield and a connection to Missouri State University.

    Stephanie Hein's education, career

    Born in Rolla, the Hartville High School graduate, has spent much of her adult life in Springfield, where she lives with her husband. They have two daughters.

    Hein was elected to her first two-year term in November 2022.

    In addition to her role in the state legislature, Hein is professor emerita at Missouri State University. Previously, she was the head of MSU's Department of Hospitality Leadership. She started her career in the food and beverage industry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOtLi_0wDNo69Y00

    Hein is a member of the Springfield Downtown Rotary Club and previously served on the Springfield Convention and Visitor Bureau Board of Directors and Springfield's Airport Task Force.

    From Missouri State, she has a bachelor's degree in hospitality and restaurant administration and a master's degree in business administration. She earned a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

    Jim Robinette's education, career

    Raised in Springfield, he attended public schools and then the Greenwood Laboratory School on the Missouri State campus. He is married with two children.

    He has a bachelor's degree in computer science from the U.S Military Academy at West Point, a master's degree in strategic studies and military security policy and strategy from the U.S. Army War College. His law degree is from Notre Dame Law School.

    A veteran of the U.S. Army, Robinette served in Afghanistan and Iraq. His career included serving as a staff judge advocate for the 1st Armored Division in Germany and Iraq, U.S. Army Training & Doctrine Command and U.S. Military Academy in West Point. He also has worked as a citizen staff attorney for the U.S. European Command and on the general counsel for The Naming Commission.

    Established in 2021, The Naming Commission's mission was to provide removal and renaming recommendations for all Department of Defense items that "commemorate the Confederate States of America" or any person who served with the Confederates.

    Hein's background, plans

    As a legislator, Hein said her biggest impact has been in serving on the House Budget Committee. She said experience with budgets while working at Missouri State helped in this role.

    "It wasn't a foreign concept for me to jump in and read public budgets for the state," she said. "It was one of the areas where I had the biggest impact, whether it be during hearings and questioning departments as they were coming up for their budget presentations. We were able to work really well together as a delegation to secure some big projects for the Springfield-Greene County area."

    Those projects included planned improvements to Interstate 44 and other infrastructure needs, resources for mental health and homeless services in the community, funding for local arts venues and projects, and money for the Family Connects program.

    She said that pilot program, which provides home visits and resources to parents with young children, helps strengthen families.

    "We're really fortunate to be able to work together really well to be able to get that done," she said.

    If re-elected, Hein said she will continue to work on sustainable change and improvements. Her goal is to make sure that Springfield, and the rest of Missouri, have a thriving economy.

    Hein said she will work toward "making sure that we have safe, healthy communities and that we're building systems and structures to put that in place."

    She said the solutions may look different, depending on the need. "Maybe that means we're getting attention to more mental health services, maybe that is making sure we have a workforce pipeline for our healthcare communities. Those types of projects."

    "Also, I am a strong advocate for public education and so making sure that I have a seat at the table as an advocate in Jefferson City, both in the budget process and in the legislative process," she said.

    Hein said she ran initially and again this year because she wanted to help Springfield and Greene County and work for the voters.

    "I hope they understand that with me, they have a strong advocate for their values, for their beliefs, for what we need to do to move not only Missouri forward but Springfield forward," she said. "My role is to work with others, regardless of the party."

    She said achieving balance and collaboration are priorities of her leadership.

    "I had a very successful career prior, at Missouri State, so I come at this work from a true passion and joy of helping our community move itself forward," she said. "That is really what motivates me."

    Robinette's background, plans

    Robinette said the military has invested at least $1 million in his training and education and now he'd like to put that expertise to work for voters in Springfield and Greene County.

    He said living in different states and spending time in various countries has provided a "broad perspective."

    "I've seen societies under a whole lot more pressure than our own society seems to be under lately," he said. "I've also practiced and taught environmental law and constitutional law and leadership and I think all those perspectives are unique in the legislature."

    If elected, Robinette said he will work to strengthen law enforcement and make sure there is truth in sentencing. He said in the federal court system, defendants are expected to "substantially serve" the prison time they have been given.

    "That's just not the case in Missouri right now. We're finding that inmates are being released having served less than 25% of their judge sentence and I think that drives a lack of deterrence to individuals committing crime," he said.

    Robinette said he wants to grow small businesses by reducing taxes and rolling back bureaucratic red tape.

    "One of the things I think we need to look at is licensing requirements and reciprocity. We need to make Missouri much more attractive to individuals who want to move here, who have a license to, for example, cut hair in another jurisdiction," he said. "We need to be much more friendly to letting those folks work here."

    Robinette said he wants to strengthen education by investing in teachers and providing parents with education freedom for their children.

    "It's interesting to me that Springfield's population is going up but Springfield Public Schools' enrollment is not," he said, noting his mom taught in the district.

    He supports open enrollment legislation that would allow families to send their children to a different district if it is a better fit for their children. He praised the Springfield-created Launch program that allows students to access virtual learning options.

    "I would like to see a little more in terms of open enrollment requirements for public schools and look at really the effect that state accreditation has on public schools and what we can do to help kids that are essentially in a public school that is not performing very well and give them some sort of options," he said.

    In addition to those priorities, Robinette said he has heard a lot of concerns about immigration.

    Rusty
    22h ago
    Any veteran who's a Republican, or votes Republican, has become a domestic enemy.
    Kathy Manary
    23h ago
    Blue all the way!!💙💙💙
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy