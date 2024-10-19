Candidates for Greene County Commissioner share business background, focus on safety

Greene County voters will have only one county-specific race on the ballot — District 2 Greene County Commissioner. Despite the two candidates representing two different political parties, the two share priorities and a strong business background.

Incumbent Republican John Russell is running for his second full term; he initially joined the commission in 2019, serving out a partial term after former commissioner Lincoln Hough was elected to the Missouri Senate. He is facing Democrat Tim McGrady, a political newcomer who does not see the job of a commissioner as a partisan one but rather one rooted in business.

Background of business experience

While Russell has more political experience than McGrady, both have years of experience in business.

Russell was exposed to the world of local and state politics by his grandfather, who served in the Missouri legislature for decades. Russell later served as deputy chief of staff for Gov. Matt Blunt.

After Blunt left office, Russell pivoted back to business. He owns Pillar Insurance with his brothers and works with his family manufacturing business, L&W Industries.

Greene County native McGrady, after serving in the U.S. Army, worked for CoxHealth and O'Reilly Auto Parts. He has been a Realtor for 29 years and continues to work full time at the 166 Auto Auction in sales and marketing.

Both candidates also mentioned their children as part of their motivation to run for the seat and a reason to leave Greene County better for future generations. Where the two candidates differ the most is their time in politics. Whereas Russell gained a state perspective early on and is the incumbent, McGrady is brand new to the sphere and said he has no aspirations to continue on to higher office.

"I'm not a politician. I mean, I'm not polished, you know. I don't fit that mold," McGrady said. "I just really wanted to run ... to just honestly represent the people and make sure they've got a voice, and make sure everybody's got a voice, you know, because I think sometimes certain sides of the town may get forgotten."

Future goals focused on public safety

Both candidates said their top priority is improving and ensuring public safety. Russell and McGrady alike emphasized the importance of adequate staffing and equipment for the Sheriff's Office. Russell highlighted the opening of the new $150 million jail in 2022, which provided solutions based on feedback and limited funding to address overcrowding.

"I like to focus on things providing services for citizens that they cannot provide for themselves," Russell said.

McGrady's next priority is emergency preparedness, which Russell also included as both a place the county has succeeded and will continue to prioritize. McGrady said especially as weather changes and has become more extreme, there needs to be larger focus on prevention and preparation. He also is a proponent of protecting local natural resources.

"Maybe it's almost impossible to be prepared for everything at all times, but we've got to be as close to that as we can," McGrady said.

Russell said the commission has been successful with projects and will continue to improve on infrastructure of roads and bridges, noting the completion of the first phase of the Kansas Expressway Extension . Seeing budgeting as one of commission's top responsibilities, Russell highlighted investing in compensation of county employees , who in turn help the county serve its residents and the commitment to trust and transparency in government that he said has been a continued focus while in office.

"Citizens need to be able to trust their local government," he said, noting the county now has a transparency portal, laying out how tax money is spent, and has been more committed to disseminating information in a timely manner.

A Republican body for more than a decade

The Greene County Commission has been filled exclusively with Republicans since 2010, when former Presiding Commissioner Dave Coonrod, a Democrat, was defeated. But despite this history and facing an incumbent in the race, McGrady said he doesn't see the race as an uphill or partisan battle.

"It [the commission] is a business job, but you have to get there politically," he said. "Any three people are not going to see everything exactly the same way, but ... it's three people making sure that we're not taken advantage of by any providers. With my time at O'Reilly's, I come from a background of corporate negotiations, so I'd want to make sure that we're absolutely getting every penny that we need out of everything."

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Candidates for Greene County Commissioner share business background, focus on safety