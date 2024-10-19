Open in App
    BBB: Preparing your home and car for winter while avoiding scams

    By Pamela Hernandez,

    2 days ago

    It can take some effort to prepare your home and car for colder weather. However, taking the time to winterize during the fall months will save you from headaches later.

    A few preventative measures can help you avoid waking up to a broken furnace, frozen pipes or a deflated tire. Planning ahead also gives you time to determine if you need a contractor’s help and research trusted companies .

    If you do find yourself in a winter weather emergency, don’t be tempted to hire a business on the spot without doing your research — some less-than-legit businesses use winter weather to take advantage of desperate customers.

    BBB’s winter prep checklist:

    For your home:

    • Find trusted companies to work for you. If you need heating, plumbing or weatherproofing help, check out profiles for local businesses at BBB.org . You can see customer reviews, any complaints, the company’s rating and whether they're BBB Accredited.
    • Weather-proof your doors and windows. Add weatherstripping or door sweeps to keep the cold out and your heating bills down. Inspect your attic for openings that might be causing heat loss.
    • Replace your furnace filter. It's generally recommended that you change the filter every three months to keep your furnace running efficiently.
    • Check your fireplace. Consider having a professional inspect and/or clean your fireplace before your first fire of the season.
    • Retire your backyard setup for the year. Bring patio furniture and outdoor grills inside or cover them. Disconnect gas grills from their propane tanks and disconnect your garden hose from the spigot.
    • When in doubt, ask an expert. While some repairs can be addressed with a DIY approach, sometimes it’s better to have a professional locate the problem and fix it for good — especially for plumbing issues or other big projects.

    For your car:

    • Check the fluids. Make sure your car has enough coolant, oil and washer fluid. The coolant must have the correct antifreeze/water levels to prevent the fluid from freezing in your radiator.
    • Double check your tires and battery. Tires lose air in cold weather, so make sure that the tire pressure matches the manufacturer’s recommendation. Frigid temperatures can also impact your car’s battery.
    • Protect your paint job. Winter road maintenance treatments might harm your vehicle’s paint or cause rust. You can protect it by applying a fresh coat of wax prior to the first snow and by washing your car regularly.

    Avoid scams:

    • Pause before you pay. If winter weather damages your home or car, don’t be tempted to hire someone on the spot. Make sure you research the business in advance and read reviews, complaints and ratings to make an informed decision.
    • Ask for credentials. Use a healthy sense of skepticism if a business is going door-to-door seeking work. Ask for a solicitor’s permit and other identification. Check whether the solicitor has a vehicle with a business name, phone number and license plate number.
    • Shop around. Get written estimates from at least three businesses for any project. Be wary of low estimates, which could be a set up for a bait and switch tactic.
    • Get it in writing. Even for emergency jobs, make sure to get everything you and the business agree to in writing. Read the contract thoroughly and ask questions before you sign. Keep all receipts and pay with a credit card if possible — this makes it easier to challenge the payment later if something goes wrong.

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: BBB: Preparing your home and car for winter while avoiding scams

