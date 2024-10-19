Open in App
    • Springfield News-Leader

    DHSS transfers $16.3 million to state agencies from recreational marijuana sales tax

    By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsaiA_0wDNk5Pf00

    The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services transferred more than $16.3 million generated by the adult-use marijuana program to state agencies this week.

    DHSS transferred $5,459,172 each to the Missouri Veterans Commission, Missouri Public Defender and back to the DHSS this week from tax funding generated by the state's recreational, adult-use marijuana program, according to a news release . When Missouri voters approved the program in November 2022 , the constitutional amendment enacted a 6% sales tax on all marijuana products sold in dispensaries.

    In Springfield, there is an additional 3% sales tax for all recreational marijuana products, as approved by voters in August 2023. In Columbia, there is an additional 3% sales tax instated by the city and another 3% sales tax instated by Boone County , which was approved by voters in April 2023.

    Funding from the program will be used specifically by the three agencies for the following:

    • Missouri Veterans Commission: Offering health care and other services for military veterans and their dependent families;
    • Missouri Public Defender: Providing legal assistance for low-income Missourians;
    • DHSS: To "Operate a grant program for subrecipients to increase access to evidence-based, low-barrier drug addiction treatment prioritizing medically proven treatment and overdose prevention and reversal methods and public or private treatment options with an emphasis on reintegrating recipients into their local communities, to support overdose prevention education, and to support job placement, housing, and counseling for those with substance use disorders"

    The transferred funds were outlined in the DHSS' Missouri Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Annual Report , the first of its kind since adult-use marijuana's legalization.

    Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. She has more than five years of journalism experience covering everything from Ozarks history to Springfield’s LGBTQIA+ community. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@news-leader.com .

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: DHSS transfers $16.3 million to state agencies from recreational marijuana sales tax

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Robert Crowley
    1d ago
    Secondly this is just another bridge corporate America made to double down on finical Inequality
    Robert Crowley
    1d ago
    Need to cut the damn taxes down.
    View all comments
