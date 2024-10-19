Business in brief: Gugel to head BDS, John Deere Reman expanding, CU board members sought

Gugel named city's director of BDS

Martin Gugel has been named director of the Springfield’s Building Development Services department, effective Oct. 20.

Gugel, who has served as interim BDS director since July, previously spent 9 years as assistant director of the city's Public Works department. Gugel led the departments of Public Works and Environmental Services in their reaccreditations by the American Public Works Association in 2017 and 2021. Fewer than 1% of public works departments in the United States have achieved accreditation with APWA.

A professional engineer, he has 22 years of experience working in state and local government and five years in the private sector. He joined the City of Springfield in 2007 as a traffic engineer, managing the Traffic Operations Division until being promoted to assistant director of Public Works in 2015. In that role, he provided oversight of the Project Management section of Public Works, consisting of four divisions, 25 employees, and an annual budget of $28 million. He previously oversaw the Operations section of Public Works, consisting of five divisions, 180 employees and an annual budget of approximately $25 million.

John Deere Reman announces $13.5 million expansion

John Deere announced it plans to expand its John Deere Reman Core Center facility in Strafford by an additional 120,000 square feet. The $13.5 million expansion is expected to break ground mid-2025 and be completed in 2026. The investment will bring the facility’s total footprint to 400,000 square feet in size.

The Strafford facility is one of several John Deere Reman facilities in the Springfield region. The company remanufactures parts and components to deliver like-new performance at a lower cost, with reduced environmental impact. John Deere began its Reman business 26 years ago as a joint venture with Springfield Remanufacturing Corporation before eventually acquiring the company, which currently employs more than 500 people and provides more than 2,000 different remanufactured products to customers across the globe, exporting one-third of what it produces.

City seeks candidates for CU board

The City of Springfield is seeking qualified candidates for the Board of Public Utilities. The board has three vacancies: Two seats are for city residents, and the third vacancy is for a City Utilities customer who is not a resident of Springfield.

Applicants for the city resident vacancies must meet a two-year residency requirement and have business or professional experience. Candidates for the seat from outside the city also must have business or professional experience and be customers of CU at least two years prior to their appointments.

The 11-member Board of Public Utilities is comprised of citizens and is appointed by the Springfield City Council to serve three-year terms. The board establishes policies on how to best serve customers and sets the long-term direction for the utility as outlined in the City Charter.

The board meets at 3 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month in the City Utilities Board room, located at 301 E. Central St. To apply, visit springfieldmo.gov/743/Board-of-Public-Utilities . Applications for the current vacancies will be accepted by the City Clerk until the close of business Oct. 28.

Missouri Job Center opened new location Oct. 15

The Missouri Job Center began serving clients at its new location, 1660 N. Campbell Ave. in Springfield, on Oct. 15. The former site located at 2900 E. Sunshine St. is now closed to the public.

Due to parking lot upgrades, visitors are asked to park in a lot on the east side of the building along Boonville Avenue until updates can be completed. Signage will direct visitors to use a temporary front entrance facing Boonville. The new site features a computer resource area where job seekers can create or update resumes or conduct job searches. The new building will also offer a computer lab for workshops taught by Job Center staff. All services are available free of charge.

Republic names two assistant principals

The Republic School District Board of Education approved the two Assistant Principals for Republic Intermediate School: Leanne Gove, current Lyon Elementary assistant principal, and Miranda Hagin-Schaefer, current Republic Middle School assistant principal. Both positions will take effect July 1, 2025.

In April 2024, Republic School District announced Chris Stallings as the principal of the new Republic Intermediate School, which is scheduled to open fall of 2025 to serve fifth and sixth grade students.

Gove , who has been assistant principal at Lyon Elementary since 2017, previously taught fourth and fifth grades at Price Elementary. Before coming to Republic, she spent nine years as an elementary teacher in Ash Grove and Aurora School Districts.

Hagin-Schaefer , assistant principal at RMS since 2022, previously worked as the coordinator of site interventions at Hickory Hills within Springfield Public Schools. In that role, she helped identify student behavior and attendance goals, while implementing intervention strategies to assist in reaching those goals. In addition, she has served as a summer school principal for 10 years at SPS. Prior to her administrative roles, Mrs. Hagin-Schaefer taught fifth grade, second grade and first grade in Springfield.

Arvest promotes Glenn in Springfield

Arvest Bank has promoted Jammi Glenn to the position of private banker/healthcare relationship banker in Springfield.

Glenn has two years of industry experience and most recently served as a relationship banker. In her new role, Glenn will work to grow and expand current relationships with local healthcare professionals, including nurses and physicians' assistants, utilizing a concierge-style approach to provide products and services tailored to meet their needs.

Promotions at Forvis Mazars

Forvis Mazars announced the following promotions to manager in October:

Mary Grace Carlyle provides audit and cost report services to nonprofit healthcare clients, including FQHCs. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and Missouri Society of CPAs. Mary Grace is a graduate of Missouri State University with a bachelor’s and master’s in accounting.

Josh Clark provides services to health care, private equity and real estate clients. He serves as an in-charge on numerous audit engagements, specializing in FQHC (Federally Qualified Health Center) and single audit engagements. Josh is a graduate of Evangel University with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

Madison Crockett provides consulting services to long-term care and home health and hospice organizations. She is involved in firm recruiting efforts, as well as initiatives to develop and teach the firm’s new team members. Madison is a graduate of Missouri State University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting.

Zach Herbert provides tax services to retail and manufacturing businesses, for-profit healthcare organizations, and individuals. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and Missouri Society of CPAs. Zach is a graduate of Missouri State University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting.

Holly Johnson is a member of Forvis Mazars’ Springfield tax team providing tax services to for-profit healthcare organizations and individuals. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and Missouri Society of CPAs. Holly is a graduate of Missouri State University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in accounting.

Macie Latham is a member of Forvis Mazars’ Forensics & Valuation practice unit. She runs the day-to-day operations of the INTEGRAREPORT hotline, where she provides dynamic training and Unmatched Client Experiences®. Macie is a graduate of Missouri State University with a bachelor’s degree in business.

Carlee Lynn coordinates financial services with investment, tax, retirement, and estate planning. She is a Certified Financial Planner, assisting clients with integrating personal goals into mindful financial plans. Carlee is a graduate of Missouri State University with a bachelor's degree in financial planning and risk management.

