Health department: Greene County restaurant had live, dead cockroaches in kitchen

A Greene County restaurant will need to be re-inspected by Springfield-Greene County Health Department inspectors after a recent visit revealed live and dead cockroaches on site, according to an Oct. 10 report.

Restaurant inspectors found adult roaches on the kitchen wall and under the wok area as well as a nymph, or juvenile, cockroach at Jordan's Inn Chinese Restaurant, 423 E. Old Route 66 in Strafford, according to the report. The restaurant was also cited for having two glue traps near the back door with a "significant amount of deceased roaches on them."

Issues found during inspections fall into either priority or non-priority violations. Priority violations impact the safety of the food, such as cross-contamination between raw and ready-to-eat food, improper food temperature and poor personal hygiene and employee health. Multiple priority violations can lead to an establishment being shut down. Non-priority violations alone do not directly affect food safety, such as dirty floors, sticky tabletops or outside trash cans not being covered.

Food inspections take place one to three times a year, depending on the type of food served, the population served, difficulty of food preparation and past history. Restaurants preparing food from raw ingredients are inspected more often "than convenience stores that serve only non-potentially hazardous foods, such as popcorn and soda," according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department .

More: Frequent reader of Greene County food inspections? Here's what inspectors want you to know

Each report identifies what was happening at the establishment at that time. Consumers who want to know whether a violation is a one-time thing or a pattern are encouraged to refer to previous reports .

Here are food inspections from the past week:

417 Taphouse , 431 S. Jefferson Ave., Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee , 2970 E. Sunshine St., Springfield. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed paper towels not available at hand sink.

Arby's Roast Beef Restaurant No. 699 , 1416 W. Kearney St., Springfield. Oct. 9 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. Two non-priority violations: Observed two light fixture covers broken or in poor repair; observed gap under back door.

Asian King Buffet , 3130 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

Bair's All-American Sports Grill , 1644 E. U.S. Highway 60 East, Republic. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

Black Sheep @ Chesterfield Village , 2160 W. Chesterfield Village, Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. Three non-priority violations: Observed employee filling up pitcher for steam well at hand-washing sink; observed corner of bar has accumulation of lemon seeds from juicer on the floor, space between table and wall across from ice machine has buildup of debris along baseboard; observed bottles of hand-washing soap on shelf over case of extra large straws in dry storage shed, which was corrected by relocating soap to bottom shelf.

Buc-ee's Springfield LLC , 3284 N. Beaver Road, Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. No violation observed during inspection.

Captain D's No. 3756 , 2604 E. Sunshine St., Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. One priority violation: Observed lettuce at 53 degrees Fahrenheit, tartar sauce at 49 degrees Fahrenheit, rice at 51 degrees Fahrenheit and lobster salad at 51 degrees Fahrenheit in line prep cooler, which were all placed on time control and re-inspection required. One non-priority violation: Observed coving tiles missing on wall under kettles, which is a repeat violation.

Chili's Grill & Bar , 3020 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Oct. 11 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

Dairy Queen No. 11678 , 3665 E. Sunshine St., Springfield. Oct. 11 routine inspection – Result: active. One priority violation: Observed seasonal roasted garlic parmesan sauce kept at room temperature when it should be refrigerated after opening, which was corrected on site by discarding sauce. Two non-priority violations: Observed debris buildup and moisture under soda station in lobby; observed gap on lobby exterior door.

Delaware Elementary , 1505 S. Delaware Ave., Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

Hungry for more Springfield food news? Get a weekly helping with the News-Leader's Restaurant Roundup newsletter

Diamond Head Inc. , 1225 E. Hines St., Republic. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. One priority violation: Observed foods cooked and prepared on site not marked with discard date. Two non-priority violations: Observed warm food placed in deep pans for cooling, which was corrected at the time of inspection; observed food on time control not marked with discard date.

Dublin's Pass , 2915 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Oct. 16 routine inspection – Result: active. Two priority violations: Observed blue cheese, ranch dressing, two containers of poppy seed dressing, three containers of tartar sauce and three containers of garlic aioli not dated in facility, which was corrected on site; observed can opener had debris on it, which was corrected on site. Two non-priority violations: Observed missing handles from top lid of line cold holding units, with it a repeat violation; observed debris buildup in the walk-in cooler and freezer on the floors and shelving.

El Charro Mexican Restaurant , 1668 E. U.S. Highway 60 East, Republic. Oct. 8 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. Two non-priority violations: Observed no hand-washing sign at hand sink in employees' restroom; observed no hair or beard restraints on food prep employees.

El Paraiso Mexican Kitchen , 305 E. Chestnut St., Strafford. Oct. 10 re-inspection – Result: active. No violations observed.

El Sombrero , 1529 W. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. Discussed pest prevention and hand sink use. No priority violations. Three non-priority violations: Observed hand-washing sink being used to thaw food, which was corrected at time of inspection by removing frozen food from sink; observed exterior screen door not self-closing; observed outside grease dumpster lid was adjusted so it was not covering container, which was adjusted to prevent excess rain and pests.

Fairgrounds Eagle Stop , 2959 N. Grant Ave., Springfield. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. One priority violation: Observed no food-grade sanitizer available, which was corrected on site. One non-priority violation: Observed correct test strips not available, corrected on site.

Fat Cat Pizza , 204 S. State Highway 125, Strafford. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations observed during inspection.

Finnegan's Wake , 305 S. South Ave., Springfield. Oct. 9 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations observed during inspection.

Flaming Wok , 711 W. Kearney St., Springfield. Oct. 16 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

Fremont School , 2814 N. Fremont Ave., Springfield. Oct. 11 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited during inspection.

Greene Valley School , 1601 E. Pythian St., Springfield. Oct. 16 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations observed.

Hillcrest High School Cafeteria , 3319 N. Grant Ave., Springfield. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited during inspection.

More: Springfield Police Department officers featured in viral anti-law enforcement video

H-N-H Chinese Restaurant , 307 E. Proctor Road, Willard. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. One priority violation: Observed carton of raw shell eggs stored above open containers of cooked food in refrigerator, which was corrected by relocating eggs to bottom shelf. Two non-priority violations: Observed dumpster missing plug and leaking into the ground; observed milk crates used for storage shelves in walk-in refrigerator were not clean.

Homemade Delivered and Catering , 1330 E. Cherry St., Springfield. Oct. 9 routine inspection – Result: Active. No violations cited.

Hong Kong II , 1645 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations observed during inspection.

Horrmann Meats , 1537 W. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. Discussed date labels on potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed floor in rear prep/grind area was dirty.

IHOP No. 5436 , 2647 N. Kansas Expressway, Springfield. Oct. 9 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. Five non-priority violations: Observed one hand sink out of soap, which was corrected; observed one urinal in men's restroom had heavy buildup and walls behind soda storage was not clean; observed upright freezer had heavy buildup of ice and needs defrosted; observed the area around nozzles on both soda dispenser were not clean; observed grout is badly eroded in several areas of the kitchen and some coving is coming loose.

Jamaican Patty Co. , 3439 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield. Oct. 11 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited during inspection.

Jordan's Inn Chinese Restaurant , 423 E. Old Route 66, Strafford. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. One priority violation: Observed adult roach on wall next to three-vat sink, several adult roaches under wok area on interior panel, nymph roach on floor under wok area. Two non-priority violations: Observed panels under wok area have accumulations of buildup and debris, which attract pests and provide food sources; observed two glue traps behind rear Pepsi cooler has significant amount of deceased roaches in them.

Jose Locos , 935 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. Two priority violations: Observed bar soda gun not clean, which was corrected on site; observed salsa and the cold-holding unit holding the salsa measured above 41 degrees, the salsa was voluntarily discarded and unit is not to be used until re-inspection. Two non-priority violations: Observed plastic containers stacked wet; observed employee beverage with no lid on line, which was corrected on site.

Krackin' Cajun Seafood House , 3644 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. Re-inspection scheduled for Oct. 14 to check dish machine sanitizing capabilities. Three priority violations: Observed dish machine not producing a chemical sanitizer reading on test strips and not producing heat sanitization temperature; observed bottle of chocolate syrup, bottle of strawberry syrup and bottle of caramel syrup with "refrigerate after opening" labels were on counter without refrigeration, which was corrected on site by discarding syrups; observed carton of eggs stored directly on top of multiple jugs of buttermilk in two-door stainless cooler, which was corrected on site by relocating eggs. No non-priority violations.

Kum & Go No. 1470 , 1810 E. Kearney St., Springfield. Oct. 9 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited during inspection.

Kum & Go No. 561 , 3445 E. Kearney St., Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited during inspection.

More: Rural neighbors of Willard water, sewer call proposed 50% rate surcharge unfair, excessive

Logan-Rogersville Primary School , 512 S. Sentry Drive, Rogersville. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

Longhorn Steakhouse No. 5403 , 3121 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

McAlister's Deli , 1711 W. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. Two non-priority violations: Observed employee with beard not wearing beard net while prepping food, which was corrected on site; observed fan cover for the fan in the kitchen had buildup of dust.

Misaki 2 , 2710 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield. Oct. 9 re-inspection – Result: risk control. Priority violations addressed prior to re-inspection, facility will continue to remain on risk control plan for cockroaches. No violations noted.

Nonna's Italian American Cafe , 306 S. South Ave., Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. One priority violation: Observed multiple items in walk-in cooler were above 41 degrees, which was corrected by voluntarily discarding all products. One non-priority violation: Observed ambient temperature of walk-in cooler was unable to sustain potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 degrees.

Niji Sushi Bar & Grill , 3938 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

OTC Marketplace Cafe , 1001 E. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. Three priority violations: Observed several items in pizza line above 41 degrees, which were voluntarily discarded and unit temperature adjusted, observed four sauces stored at room temperature that should have been refrigerated after opening, which were discarded; observed all pizza in the pizza hot holding below 135 due to the unit being turned off, which was corrected by voluntarily discarding pizzas and turning on unit; observed cut tomato and sliced cheese not dated in walk-in cooler which was corrected on site. No non-priority violations.

Park Board Ice Cream Mobile , 1923 N. Weller Ave., Springfield. Oct. 12 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited at time of inspection.

Pershing School , 2120 S. Ventura Ave., Springfield. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited at time of inspection.

Pizza Ranch , 2825 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Oct. 9 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. Two priority violations: Observed cottage cheese at 43 degrees, coleslaw at 46 degrees, pasta salad at 46 degrees and shredded cheese at 45 degrees on buffet, which was corrected by placing items on time control and turning unit temperature down as well as placing ice under food containers; observed can opener and chopper had food debris on them, which was corrected on site by taking items to dish area. One non-priority violation: Observed door seal in bad repair on upright carry-out warmer, which is a repeat violation.

More: Man trying to 'preach' to girls, woman in Humansville charged with assault, kidnapping

Price Cutter Plus No. 50 Cold Deli , 3260 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Oct. 14 re-inspection – Result: active. Previous temperature issue resolved. No violations cited.

Remington's Kitchen , 1645 W. Republic Road, Springfield. Oct. 12 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

Republic Community Center , 711 E. Miller Road, Republic. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. One priority violation: Observed open package of hot dogs not marked with discard date, which was corrected by discarding food and education provided on date marking. One non-priority violation: Observed no test strips for sanitizer.

Republic High School Volleyball/Basketball , 4370 S. RepMO Drive, Republic. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. Two priority violations: Observed hot dogs at 44 degrees in reach-in cooler, which was corrected by discarding food; observed open packages of hot dogs not marked with discard date. No non-priority violations.

Retro Metro , 2150 W. Republic Road, Springfield. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. Two priority violations: Observed salmon at 44 degrees and chicken at 44 degrees in drawer cooler; observed chorizo and chicken cooked the day before still above 41 degrees, which was corrected by discarding food. No non-priority violations.

Rogersville Area Senior Center , 197 S. Marshall St., Rogersville. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

Rogersville Football , 300 N. Missouri Blvd., Rogersville. Oct. 11 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited.

Sakura , 3230 S. National Ave., Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

Salvation Army Kitchen , 1707 W. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. Discussed making sure that frozen, ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods are labeled with a use-by date once moved to the fridge. One priority violation: Observed packages of previously frozen cooked eggs and chicken that had no use-by date, which was corrected on site. No non-priority violations.

Senor Julian Mexican Bar & Grill , 3405 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. One priority violation: Observed several raw items over ready-to-eat food items in cold holding, which was corrected on site and education provided. Two non-priority violations: Observed gap at bottom of exterior door by walk-in coolers; observed several plastic containers stacked wet in the kitchen and set aside as clean.

Shabu Hot Pot Restaurant , 4560 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. Two priority violations: Observed garlic mix at condiment cold holder at 48 degrees, which was corrected by adjusting temperature dial on unit, cooked spring rolls, cooked noodles and cut tomatoes stored on the counter without hot or cold holding or time control logs temped between 64 degrees and 103 degrees, which was corrected on site by discarded those foods; observed bottle of garlic mix with "refrigerate after opening" label stored in cabinet without refrigeration, which was corrected by discarding garlic mix. No non-priority violations.

Sonic Drive-In , 1630 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. Two priority violations: Observed debris buildup on tomato slicer and onion slicer that were put away as clean, which was corrected on site; observed chili below 135 degrees, which was corrected by voluntarily discarding food. One non-priority violation: Observed no paper towels at the hand sink in the drink prep area, which was corrected on site.

More: Here's how Missouri State football's Ryan Beard salary compares to other Conference USA coaches

Springfield Park's Catering Kitchen , 1923 N. Weller Ave., Springfield. Oct. 12 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited at time of inspection.

Springhouse Village Springfield East , 3877 E. Farm Road 132, Springfield. Oct. 11 routine inspection – Result: active. One priority violation: Observed 0 parts per million bleach sanitizer in dish machine and 0 parts per million quaternary sanitizer in sanitizer bucket, both of which were corrected on site. No non-priority violations.

Star Mart , 3905 W. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. No food preparation performed at location, milk is refrigerated and sold. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed large box sitting on top of sink in kitchen.

Steak 'N Shake , 3247 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed debris buildup on floor of walk-in cooler.

Strafford High School Cafeteria , 201 W. McCabe St., Strafford. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations observed.

Strafford Middle School , 201 W. McCabe St., Strafford. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations observed.

Strafford School Booster Football Concessions , 201 W. McCabe St., Strafford. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations observed during inspection.

Strafford Schools Elementary , 201 W. McCabe St., Strafford. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations observed during inspection.

Tacos El Champu , 1342 W. Sunshine St., Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. Discussed cooling methods with large quantities of food, also reviewed menu and consumer advisory. One priority violation: Observed diced tomato, ham and batter at 48 degrees to 50 degrees in the prep table cooler. One non-priority violation: Observed women's and unisex restrooms did not have covered waste baskets.

Thai Palace , 3250 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. Four priority violations: Observed bleach in sanitizer bucket exceeding 200 ppm, corrected on site; observed egg drop soup held above hot holding and not in hot holding, which was corrected on site by voluntarily discarded; observed 0 ppm bleach in the dish machine, which is a repeat issue and was corrected on site; observed spicy tuna mix, two spicy crab mixes, cut cabbages, cut lettuce, fried chicken and three house sauces not dated, which was corrected on site. Two non-priority violations: Observed no soap at the hand sink in the kitchen, which was corrected on site; observed raw shrimp thawing in bowl of water at room temperature in kitchen and two containers of raw beef thawing in dry storage area, which was corrected on site.

The Healthy Edge LLC , 3604 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield. Oct. 11 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited during inspection.

The Hive , 304 E. Jackson St., Willard. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. One priority violation: Observed inside of ice bin was dirty, which was cleaned prior to exit. One non-priority violation: Observed soda nozzles were not clean.

The Rock Restaurant and Bar , 4018 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

The Roost , 2025 W. Sunshine St., Springfield. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No cold holding violations observed. Facility is no longer on cold holding risk plan. No priority violations. Two non-priority violations: Observed hand wash water below 100 degrees in hand sink; observed significant buildup under and behind equipment throughout kitchen.

The Vault Bar & Grill , 400 S. South Ave., Springfield. Oct. 9 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations noted.

Tortilleria Perches LLC , 1601 W. Sunshine St., Springfield. Oct. 9 routine inspection – Result: active. Discussed pest control. No violations noted.

More: One Humansville alderman sues city over records; another reports city attorney to police

Waffle House No. 448 , 3135 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Oct. 15 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited during inspection.

Weaver School , 1461 N. Douglas Ave., Springfield. Oct. 14 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited.

White Oak MOARK No. 60 , 1472 E. Kearney St., Springfield. Oct. 11 routine inspection – Result: active. No priority violations. One non-priority violation: Observed inside of cabinet underneath soda machine not clean, fan covers, ceiling and drink racks in walk-in cooler not clean, which is repeat violation.

White River Conference Center , 500 W. Sunshine St., Springfield. Oct. 10 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited.

Wilder School , 2526 S. Hillsboro Ave., Springfield. Oct. 9 routine inspection – Result: active. No violations cited at time of inspection.

Wingstop Battlefield , 303 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Oct. 8 routine inspection – Result: permitted with re-inspection. One priority violation: Observed ranch and blue cheese dressing at 50 degrees and 48 degrees, respectively, in prep cooler, which were voluntarily discarded. No non-priority violations.

Wingstop Battlefield , 303 E. Battlefield Road, Springfield. Oct. 11 re-inspection – Result: active. Priority violation had been corrected. No violations cited.

Ziggie's Cafe - North , 2515 N. Glenstone Ave., Springfield. Oct. 16 routine inspection – Result: active. Three priority violations: Observed can opener blade has food buildup and soda nozzles are not clean, which was corrected on site; observed two dented and one bloated can of food in dry storage area, which was corrected on site; observed employee not changing gloves or washing hands after handling raw egg, which was corrected on site. Two non-priority violations: Observed back door leading to outside has gap along bottom and upper right corner; observed eggs sitting next to grill without being marked for time as control, which was corrected on site.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Health department: Greene County restaurant had live, dead cockroaches in kitchen