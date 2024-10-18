Open in App
    Gunshot detection technology to go up around Springfield for three-month pilot period

    By Marta Mieze, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    Update: The testing period will last 90 days. A police spokesperson originally told the News-Leader it would last 60 days.

    New gunshot detection devices have been installed across Springfield, with technology that uses audio to alert police and plot the location of gunfire.

    Springfield Police Department Public Affairs Officer Cris Swaters confirmed that the technology was installed as part of a small-scale test of the product to determine whether it is something the department may wish to purchase in the future. She said the testing phase, lasting 90 days, is not incurring any costs for the department.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=069f5D_0wBvP1Hk00

    Springfield is set to install a total of 56 of the artificial intelligence-powered devices, called Flock Safety Raven. Swaters said installations began about a month ago and 44 have already been installed.

    According to the Flock Safety website, the audio detection device can detect and locate gunshots within 60 seconds in a 1/4-square-mile area. It has a 90% accuracy rate and allows dispatch teams to triangulate the location of the gunshot within 90 feet, according to a Flock Safety news release. Besides gunfire, the system can also detect fireworks and is being expanded recognize additional sounds such as "dangerous automotive stunts." The Raven records five-second audio clips that are automatically deleted every 30 days and does not record voices. Pricing, based on the coverage area, was not readily available for the Raven technology.

    While Swaters was unable to provide specific locations where the technology will be installed, she referred to the zones identified by the Springfield-Greene County Gun Safety and Gun Violence Reduction Collaborative. The collaborative, established through Community Partnership of the Ozarks, brings together public, private and social sectors to address gun violence and focus on suicide prevention via gun safety.

    Collaborative Co-Chair Francine Pratt said the monitored area, based on the highest number of shots fired, is bordered by Kearney Street on the north and Sunshine Street on the south, between West Bypass and Glenstone Avenue.

    More: CPO's gun violence collaborative secures more than $600,000 to fund gun safety initiatives

    In August, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said gun violence continues to remain the number one crime problem in the city. In the first half of 2024, there were a total of 108 shots fired calls.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyan7_0wBvP1Hk00

    City previously rejected gunshot detection

    Springfield already uses Flock Safety technology in the form of license plate recognition cameras . The cameras scan license plates that pass through the intersection and run them through various databases that include wanted or stolen vehicles. When there is a match, officers are alerted to the "hit." Flock Safety offers the option of combining data from gunshot detection and the camera information to identify potential trends and suspects.

    Previous efforts to install gunshot detection devices failed to gain traction. In 2021, Springfield City Council unanimously voted against entering a $420,000 contract with a different company, ShotSpotter, to install a gunshot-detection system. At the time, council members did not believe the investment was worth the coverage the equipment would have provided, according to previous News-Leader reporting.

    Detection systems like ShotSpotter and Flock Safety Raven have been questioned over their true accuracy and effectiveness in improving safety. A Wired article noted that while automated gunshot detection systems allowed law enforcement to respond more effectively than 911 calls and address gunshots that are never reported, it also lists several cities that found a small percentage of alerts generated by the system were confirmed as gunfire.

    (This story was updated with additional information.)

    Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Gunshot detection technology to go up around Springfield for three-month pilot period

    Allen
    1h ago
    The high crime in Springfield is due to the terrible leadership of the democratic mayor, just like all the other cities with democratic mayor's.
    molegal
    1d ago
    Horrible solution to a problem with an easier fix. Exactly the kind of thing that high-emotion/low-intelligence people choose to do when they feel like they “jUsT hAvE tO dO sOmEtHiNg”
