    SPS now has 18 storm shelters with five more planned. When are they open? Who can access?

    By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    Since mid-August, Springfield Public Schools has opened storm shelters in four elementary school buildings.

    They push the number of storm shelters in the district to 18.

    The tally is only expected to grow. Five more are planned as part of the $220 million bond issue approved by voters in April 2023.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uut29_0wBubQNh00

    Storm shelters are being added as gyms at Cowden and Holland elementary schools and the newly constructed Pipkin and Reed middle schools. Another will be added as part of the Pershing Middle School project, which will either be newly built or a mix of renovation and new construction.

    Travis Shaw, deputy superintendent of operations, said the 2019 and 2023 school bond issues have more than doubled the number of storm shelters in the district.

    "That is a huge addition to our community and to our students," he said.

    Shaw said the facility master plan calls for a storm shelter to exist in at least half of all school buildings. He said that in keeping with Springfield building codes, the district will add one to all major construction and renovation projects.

    Across Missouri, schools have actively added storm shelters in the years since a 2011 tornado hit Joplin, killing more than 150 people and severely damaging school buildings.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342OgR_0wBubQNh00

    Where are the SPS storm shelters?

    There are 18 storm shelters available to residents in the community during non-school hours. There is a blue light above the designated door.

    • Boyd Elementary, 833 E. Division St. − Enter Door 1.
    • Delaware Elementary, 1505 S. Delaware − Enter Door 1.
    • Field Elementary, 2120 E. Barataria − Enter Door 8.
    • Fremont Elementary, 2814 N. Fremont − Enter Door 6.
    • Hillcrest High School, 3319 N. Grant Ave. − Enter Door 27.
    • Jarrett Middle School, 906 W. Portland − Enter Door 9.
    • Jeffries Elementary, 4051 S. Scenic Ave. − Enter Door 1.
    • Kickapoo High School, 3710 S. Jefferson Ave. − Enter Door 15.
    • Mann Elementary, 3745 S. Broadway Ave. − Enter Door 7.
    • Pittman Elementary, 2934 E. Bennett St. − Enter Door 11.
    • Sherwood Elementary, 2524 S. Golden Ave. − Enter Door 3.
    • Sunshine Elementary, 421 E. Sunshine − Enter Door 6.
    • Twain Elementary, 2352 S. Weaver Ave. − Enter Door 3.
    • Watkins Elementary, 732 W. Talmage St. − Enter Door 8.
    • Westport K-8 school, 415 S. Golden Ave. − Enter Door 2.
    • Wilder Elementary, 2526 S. Hilsboro St. − Enter Door 7.
    • Williams Elementary, 2205 W. Kearney − Enter Door 1.
    • York Elementary, 2100 W. Nichols − Enter Door 10.

    Who has access to the storm shelters?

    According to the district, the primary function of a storm shelter is to provide protection for students and staff during a tornado and extreme high wind events during school hours.

    In severe weather, the storm shelters are available to residents in the immediate neighborhoods during the non-school hours.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tvami_0wBubQNh00

    Typically, access is recommended for residents who live within a half-mile radius of the school. Ideally, they would have time to arrive safely after a warning has been issued.

    When are the storm sheltered opened?

    The district will prepare the storm shelter to open when a tornado watch is issued for Greene County.

    If the tornado watch becomes a tornado warning — indicating that a tornado is either imminent or has been reported — typically, the tornado sirens are activated by the county's emergency management or 911 directors.

    The doors to the storm shelter will close 10 minutes after a warning is issued or sooner if tornadic activity is observed in the vicinity.

    The weather will continue to be monitored and individuals may occupy the safe room until the severe weather has abated and the National Weather Service has canceled the warnings and watches or they have expired.

    Once the “All-Clear” has been given, everyone may leave the facility.

    What about requests for special needs, animals?

    Individuals who have special needs and plan to use the safe room should contact Springfield Public Schools, General Service Center, 1458 E. Chestnut Expressway, Springfield, MO 65802.

    According to the district, the sites will accommodate special needs requests if possible.

    Nearby residents who require aid animals will be allowed to bring the aid animal into the storm shelter. However, the animal must be kept on a leash and under the owner's control at all times. Any food, water or cleaning supplies needed for the aid animal must be provided by the owner.

    However, companion animals and house pets are not allowed in the storm shelters due to limited space.

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: SPS now has 18 storm shelters with five more planned. When are they open? Who can access?

