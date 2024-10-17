20+ Halloween activities for adults in Springfield, plus annual downtown pub crawl

This story has been updated to clarify information about the Springfield Contemporary Theatre production, "The Woman in Black."

Halloween isn't just for the littles. Adults can celebrate the spooky holiday, too.

The annual Queen City Springfield Halloween Pub Crawl is Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 9 p.m. This year's participating bars include Finnegan's Wake, The Vault, Big Whiskey's, Dublin's Pass, Bigg Time Arcade, Best of Luck Beer Hall, J.O.B. Public House, Shot Shack, Tropical Liqueurs, Civil Kitchen, Hour House, Moxy Springfield Downtown and Mud Lounge.

Pub crawl wristbands are $15 per person and are available at one of the 13 venues, Stick It In Your Ear and Discount Smokes and Beer. Tickets are not sold online.

In addition to the bar crawl, the News-Leader compiled a list of more than 15 adult-geared Halloween events happening throughout the Ozarks in October. This is not a comprehensive list.

High Tide Theatrical's 'The Rocky Horror Show'

When: Oct. 11-26

Where: The Light Room Lounge at 215 W. Olive St.

For the second year in a row, High Tide Theatrical is producing "The Rocky Horror Show" in time for Halloween. Tickets are available on the High Tide Theatrical website , starting at $20.

'Rocky Horror Picture Show' at Gillioz Theatre

When: Friday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.

Where: Gillioz Theatre at 325 Park Central East

As a part of its Fall Classic movie series, the Gillioz Theatre is screening "Rocky Horror Picture Show." Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $32 for VIP, which include one early admission ticket, a limited edition commemorative t-shirt and an interactive kit to use during the movie.

Springfield Contemporary Theatre's 'The Woman in Black'

When: Oct. 18-20 and 24-27

Where: The Historic Fox Theatre at 157 Park Central Square

Springfield Contemporary Theatre's upcoming production is "The Woman in Black," based on the novel by Susan Hill. The production follows a lawyer who hires a young actor to help tell his terrifying story in an empty, abandoned house. Post-show discussions with cast and crew will be held following the shows on Sunday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 24. Tickets are available on the Springfield Contemporary Theatre website . Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for seniors and students, $27 on opening night and $10 for student rush. Tickets are pay-what-you-can on Thursday and Sunday evenings.

Tats N' Treats

When: Saturday, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

Where: Black Pigment Tattoo at 1925 E. Bennett St Suite I

Black Pigment Tattoo is offering $40 flash Halloween tattoos on a first-come-first-serve basis. Candy and snacks will be provided.

VIP Esthetics & Hair Halloween Party

When: Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5-8 p.m.

Where: VIP Esthetics & Hair at 1868 N. Deffer Drive Suite 3

VIP Esthetics & Hair in Nixa is hosting a Halloween party featuring snacks, drinks, specials and giveaways. This party's theme is skeleton shindig.

Bandit's Halloween Bash

When: Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Vault at 400 South Ave.

The Copenhagen Bandit, a comedian, is hosting a Halloween bash, featuring live music, giveaways, raffles and of course, live comedy. Tickets are available at the door for $2.

Chip or Treat Low-Cost Microchip Clinic

When: Friday, Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

Where: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri at 3161 W. Norton Road

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is offering a low-cost microchip clinic in time for the spooky season. Microchips will be offered for $25 per pet on a first-come, first-serve basis. Microchips greatly increase the change of an owner reunited with their pets, if they get lost. Dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers.

Southbound Bar & Grill's Halloween Bash

When: Oct. 25-26

Where: Southbound Bar & Grill at 5739 S. Campbell Ave.

Southbound Bar & Grill is celebrating the spooky holiday with two nights of music. The Mixtapes, Springfield's '90s cover band, will perform on Friday, Oct. 25 and Machine Gun Symphony will take the stage on Saturday, Oct. 26. Admission both nights is $15.

Mix Ultralounge's Halloween Weekend

When: Oct. 25-26

Where: Mix Ultralounge at 1227 E. St. Louis St.

Mix Ultralounge is hosting two nights of Halloween activities, starting on Friday, Oct. 25 with a drag show featuring Kris Kohl, Milani Michaels, Anna Conda, Claire Jacobs and Alexia St. Croix. On Saturday, Oct. 26, the club is hosting a Halloween party with a costume contest hosted by drag queen Katriana Dupree. The first place prize will receive $200 cash. Entry for both nights is open to adults 21 and up and there is no cover charge.

Halloween Pinball Tournament

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 9 p.m.

Where: Perfect Tilt Pinball at 521 S. Glenstone Ave.

Perfect Tilt Pinball's Halloween Tournament is an IFPA-sanctioned 10-round group match play. Participants who finish in the top half will go on to play in the Amazing Rice Finals. First place wins $100 cash, second place wins $50 cash and third place wins $25 cash.

The entry fee for the tournament is $25 with no coin drop, meaning participants do not need to pay per game.

Halloween Classic Beer Mile

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m.

Where: Springfield Brewing Company at 301 S. Market Ave.

Springfield Brewing Company Athletics is hosting its annual Halloween Classic Beer Mile again this year. Participants run a total of four laps around Springfield Brewing Company, drinking a full 12-ounce can of beer (at least 5% ABV) before the start of each new lap. The start and finish line is at the brewery's garage door on McDaniel Street. Competitors who vomit must complete one penalty lap before completing the race.

Prizes for men and women include a six-pack of beer for first place, a free pint of beer and a standard shot for second place and a free pint of beer for third place. Last place will receive one standard shot. The participant with the best Halloween costume will also receive a free six pack of beer.

Interested folks who wish to consume non-alcoholic beer can still participate. They should just bring their own NA beer.

Registration will be available between 3:30-5:30 p.m. on race day.

Not Yo Grandmas Bingo Ghouls Gala

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

Where: Ozarks Event Center at 842 W. Guin Road in Nixa

Not Yo Grandmas Bingo's Ghouls Gala will feature 12 rounds of bingo, a costume contest, mini games, photo opportunities, a full bar, a food truck and dancing. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best ghouls gala getup.

Doors open at 6 p.m., bingo starts at 7 p.m., a dancing intermission is at 8:30 p.m. and the final game ends around 9:30-10 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Not Yo Grandmas Bingo website for $20. VIP tickets are $285, which includes a table for eight participants and eight drinks.

Grumpy's Halloween Party

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

Where: Grumpy's Lounge at 3455 S. Campbell Ave.

Grumpy's Lounge is hosting a Halloween costume contest with prizes for the top three participants. First place wins $100 worth of bar credit, second place wins $50 worth of bar credit and third place wins $25 worth of bar credit. Those interested in entering the contest should be at the bar by 9 p.m.

Night of Pourers

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Coffee Ethic at 124 Park Central Square

The Coffee Ethic's annual Night of Pourers brings together the city's best baristas for a latte art competition. Pizza will be served by Therefore Pizza, non-alcoholic cocktails will be made by SoCurious Co., THC-infused sweet treats will be available from Buttermilk and beer, wine and alcoholic cocktails will be served up by The Coffee Ethic.

General admission is $5 per person and the competition entry fee is $20. The competitor form is available online . All competitors will receive more than $25 in freebies.

Halloween Monster Ball

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Abou Ben Adhem Shrine at 601 E. St. Louis St.

The sixth annual Halloween Monster Ball is back for another year, featuring drinks, a live DJ and pizza catered by Pappos' Pizzeria. Guests are encouraged to wear their best costumes, as the first place winner of the costume contest will walk away with $500 cash. Tickets are available on the Monster Ball 417 website at monsterball417.com . General admission tickets are $50 per person and include all-you-can-eat pizza. Day-of general admission tickets will be $75 per person.

Halloween Dance Party at Mother's

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Mother's Brewing Company at 215 S. Grant Ave.

Mother's Brewing Company's Halloween Dance Party will feature music from Nick and Ella Jane of Moon City Vinyl Club. Costumes are encouraged as a contest will be held. Entry is free.

Transylvania's Halloween Party at The Foxhole

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Foxhole at 2350 N. Clifton Ave.

Transylvania is celebrating its 10th annual Halloween Party this month. The 11-member band will unveil several new songs during the party.

Halloween party and costume contest at Archie's Lounge

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: Archie's Lounge at 1817 E. Grand St.

Archie's Lounge is hosting a Halloween party and costume contest with live music provided by Damsel. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three contestants in the costume contest and drink specials will be offering throughout the night.

Halloween party and costume contest at 417 Taphouse

When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 p.m.

Where: 417 Taphouse at 312 E. Pershing St.

417 Taphouse is throwing a no-cover Halloween party the Saturday before the holiday. Costumes are encouraged, as the best individual and best couple will receive prizes.

Halloween Soul Session

When: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10:45 p.m.

Where: J.O.B. Public House at 319 E. Walnut St.

Our Friends Media is hosting a soul music session at J.O.B. Public House on Halloween night. The music starts at 10:45 p.m. and the bar's kitchen closes at midnight. Attendees are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. The cover charge is $5 per person.

Halloween Last Costume Party at Nathan P. Murphy's

When: Friday, Nov. 1 from 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: Nathan P. Murphy's at 218 S. Campbell Ave.

Nathan P. Murphy's invites folks to get out and wear their costumes one last time. Live music will be provided by JFTA & Country Boy Scooop, Jayce Jane, Sekunda, Sizzledotkom, Jolly Jester, Wally Drexler, Ezzie Bandz and Yung Sav. Hustlin Hard Records will give away $500 in cash prizes for the folks with the best costumes.

Royal Balloween!

When: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: Sonshine's Royal Ballroom at 1329 E. Republic Road

Sonshine's Royal Ballroom is hosting a Halloween party the weekend after the holiday. The party will feature a costume contest and games. Admission is $10 per person and folks are encouraged to bring food to share.

GreatDaeg Halloween Tour

When: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Treehouse Lounge at 2142 N. Sports Complex Lane in Nixa

The Treehouse Lounge is hosting Daeg Faerch, better known as GreatDaeg, an actor, singer-songwriter and rapper, for its Halloween party. Faerch is most commonly known for his role as the young Michael Myers in Rob Zombie's 2007 movie "Halloween." Faerch has also performed in "Euphoria," "American Horror Story" and several theater productions.

Openers for the concert are Kelli Green, Austin Beckley, The Jazmynn Grounds Project, BankBoi Franco, MarcellDaGreat, Heist Nic, Yxng Ghost, Sheezy, AtmBurks, CO3, Jade Haa, CXB, Maniac, A.Pistol, Dirty Murph, SilvahBacc Da Gorilla, Zyrus, LMD, Trench Baby Bishop and TheyH8Zay.

Tickets are available on StubWire for $20. Day-of tickets are $25 and meet-and-greet tickets are $50, which include a photo with Faerch and a signed photo.

