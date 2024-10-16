Open in App
    In rare November bond issue, Marionville district seeks funds to expand preschool, safety

    By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    In Missouri, it is fairly rare for a school district to place a bond issue on a November ballot — especially during a presidential election, when turnout tends to be higher — but Marionville officials did not want to wait.

    Superintendent Shane Moseman said the $4.3 million in funding from the bond issue will be used to address urgent needs, if approved by voters.

    "This was something we felt was really important for our school — the early childhood and the safety and security and then also the ballfields," he said. "It is something we wanted to get done for, hopefully, next school year."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVSfb_0w8n9N1C00

    On Nov. 5, passage requires the support of at least 57.14% of voters. It is billed as a "no tax increase" bond issue, which means it will increase the district's overall indebtedness but will not alter tax bills.

    The current debt service levy of 98 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property will remain unchanged.

    Expanding early childhood education is the top priority for the bond issue. The district plans to either add classrooms or renovate an existing building to increase space for children, ages 3-4, and serve more families.

    "We're currently at max capacity for 4-year-olds. We have two regular-sized classrooms and then we have one very small classroom and none of those have bathrooms in them," Moseman said.

    "Part of the bond issue is to expand to four classrooms, having a bathroom in each of those, and having them in an early childhood center that is more accessible and easier for them to get into," he said, noting that the district is exploring both options — building an addition or using a free-standing building — to see which one is the most cost-effective and best for children.

    Moseman, who spent 14 years as the middle school principal in Marionville before being hired as superintendent for the 2024-25 year, said the 740-student district in Lawrence County also wants to upgrade its safety features by adding two secure vestibules, which requires visitors to ensure a secure area before they are allowed into the rest of the building.

    "Both of our entrances into the pre-K-8 building, on the elementary side we would secure that better than what it is and the same on the other side, where the superintendent's office is, we would do the same," he said.

    Moseman said the district wants to replace doors that are original to the 1961 building, eliminate the ability to see through windows into certain classrooms, and install a new intercom and bell system.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DO4jJ_0w8n9N1C00

    Finally, the district wants to construct a baseball and softball field complex at the high school that includes a concession stand and bathrooms.

    "We are currently using the city park and have used it. We've never had a ballfield of our own," he said. "We have room over where the high school is located to put that facility."

    If approved, work on the projects will begin as soon as possible.

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: In rare November bond issue, Marionville district seeks funds to expand preschool, safety

