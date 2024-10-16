Rural neighbors of Willard water, sewer call proposed 50% rate surcharge unfair, excessive

One thing everyone in the Willard area can agree on is that rates must increase to address years of deferred maintenance on the water and sewer systems. But after a rate study resulted in proposed rates that put a 50% surcharge on those outside of city limits, it was clear that the path toward getting enough money to address problems will need to be nuanced.

Currently, Willard assesses a minimum charge of $15.28 for the first 1,000 gallons of water, plus $2.86 per additional 1,000 gallons for in-town water customers. For sewer, in-city customers are charged a minimum of $28.83 plus $6.44 per additional 1,000 gallons. For out-of-town customers, the rates are higher: a minimum of $16.63 plus $3.12 per additional 1,000 gallons for water and $31.37 minimum with $7 per extra 1,000 gallons for sewer. This amounts to a surcharge of about 9% on both water and sewer rates for out-of-town customers.

The proposed rates would raise the surcharge for out-of-town users to 50%. Of Willard's total 3,719 water customers, about a third — 1,171 — are out of town. For wastewater, that number drops to about 250. For most in-city residential customers, monthly water bills would increase about $3.30 and sewer bills would increase $17.32 on average. For rural residential customers, the increases would amount to about $13.58 and $44.01 each bill respectively, though these numbers would vary based on usage.

Monday night, Willard's Board of Aldermen held a public hearing on the proposed water and sewer rates. While the city has its own water system, it uses Springfield's system for sewer treatment. As Springfield raises its rates for sewer service, Willard must as well, they said, in order to keep up with the costs in addition to the plethora of infrastructure updates the city direly needs.

Rural customers call proposal 'excessive'

A crowd of several dozen mostly out-of-town customers gathered at the hearing and voiced their concerns with the aggressive rates proposed. Many said it was unfair — as those living outside of the city do not have representatives on the board — and said the disproportionate increase was a tactic to get more people to annex into the city.

"You cannot tell me that the cost of serving me water is 50% more than the people who live across the street from me and the people who live three doors down from me," said Julie Carey, who lives just outside of the city limits.

The city's former public works director, Dave O'Connor, argued it was not much different to serve rural customers than it was in-city residents and that instead the rural surcharge should be done away with entirely. Instead, he, as well as many in the crowd, supported an across-the-board flat increase.

"The surcharge in the rural area is excessive, very excessive," he said. "Take the bottom line, spread it over the whole — everybody, all the accounts equal .... I'll suffer the increase that I have to suffer because I know it needs to be there."

Carl Brown, an expert from GettingGreatRates.com who conducted the rate study, said at a presentation in September that the city has roughly $1.2 million worth of capital improvement needs for water in 2025-26 and similar for wastewater. In the summer, Springfield raised its per volume wastewater rates by 8% and will continue to do so annually for the next three years. Brown also anticipated similar increases past the three-year mark. While right now Willard pays Springfield more than $600,000 a year, he said 10 years from now it would be roughly $1.2 million, or a third of the entire sewer budget.

The city is estimated to need roughly 48.7% more in revenues for water and 51% more in revenues for wastewater. In his presentation, Brown noted that while the city has other ways to collect revenue from in-town customers in the form of property and sales taxes, it is not the same for out-of-town customers. O'Connor argued that from property and sales taxes very little actually goes to support water and sewer funds.

Reviewing other alternative structures

By the end of the meeting, aldermen agreed they wanted to see what the rates would look like if the revenue needed in order to remain in the green was spread across everyone equally. They also tasked City Manager Wes Young with looking at nearby town surcharges and adding an average on the flat rates. As he noted that surcharges are very common in most communities, Alderman Casey Biellier agreed but noted they should be more measured than the 50% proposed. Alderman Joyce Lancaster said the in/out of city surcharge had been around since roughly 2018 and both water and sewer rates have increased minimally over the past 12 years.

The City of Springfield does not have a rural surcharge for sewer, though it has been discussed in recent meetings. City Utilities has a 10% surcharge on their water services. However, in Nixa and Ozark those surcharges are also 50%.

With a majority of the crowd composed of out-of-town customers, Mayor Troy Smith wondered about the consequences a flat rate could have on in-town customers and what rate of surcharge would be considered fair by everyone. With the proposed rates possibly changing, another public hearing will likely be held in the future.

Incremental rate increases were also discussed Monday night. Biellier believed that would be easier on all customers, but Young noted that the city does not have the time to wait for the revenue as costs are coming up and rising much quicker. The board could still choose to implement incremental rate increases if they chose to take that risk. As part of these rate changes, the city will also begin to review rates annually to make necessary rate increases in the future smaller and easier for the community to address.

While the city has long had conversations about building its own sewer plant, Smith said the city is "not there yet" financially and it would still be years before those plans could be considered seriously.

Marta Mieze covers local government at the News-Leader. Have feedback, tips or story ideas? Contact her at mmieze@news-leader.com.

