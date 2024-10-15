This year's final Honor Flight will happen Wednesday, Oct. 16, departing the Springfield-Branson National Airport at about 5 a.m. before returning that evening. On this flight there are 81 veterans, including eight from the Korean Conflict and 73 from Vietnam. There are two female veterans on the flight and nine veterans who live in Arkansas.

The veterans will see something special on this trip: Honor Flight of the Ozarks has been selected by the Arlington National Cemetery to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Theresa Suda, a board member of Honor Flight of the Ozarks who owns Rose Among Thorns flower shop, will make the wreath in Springfield and take it on the place to Washington, D.C. to be used in the ceremony.

Flight Coordinator David Snider said that this ceremony is quite the honor. He said the group submitted a request to Arlington National Ceremony for the wreath-laying the previous February and was selected to do so on the October flight. He added that anyone wanting to welcome these veterans back home should be at the airport by 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Honor Flight of the Ozarks is planning three flights in 2025: May, August and October. Any veteran who lives in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas who received an honorable discharge from the military is eligible to go on an Honor Flight at no cost. The veteran must have served during World War II, Korea, the Vietnam era or the Gulf War. They did not have to serve overseas. Guardians who accompany the veterans take the trip for $500. Veteran, guardian and volunteer applications are available at honorflightoftheozarks.org .

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Ozarks veterans to take part in Arlington wreath ceremony during Wednesday Honor Flight