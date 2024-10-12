Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Springfield News-Leader

    What channel is Missouri State vs Illinois State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 7 game

    By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TNy0C_0w4BXluX00

    Missouri State football is in its "get-back" week as it looks to avenge its controversial loss from a season ago when it travels to Illinois State for a noon game on Saturday.

    FCS No. 25 Missouri State (3-2, 1-0) will take on No. 16 Illinois State (4-2, 1-1) after the Redbirds escaped Plaster Stadium in 2023 with a 36-35 win after completing a two-point conversion with 38 seconds left after referees overturned the try from an incompletion to a completion, to the uproar of Bears fans.

    Missouri State is on a three-game winning streak and coming off a bye.

    Illinois State thumped Southern Illinois last week and will need the win to stay in Missouri Valley Football Conference regular-season contention and to better its FCS Playoff chances and positioning.

    What channel is Missouri State vs Illinois State on today?

    TV channel: ESPN+

    Radio: KWTO FM 101.3

    Missouri State vs. Illinois State will broadcast nationally on ESPN+ in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Kurt Pegler and Clay Harbor will have the call. Streaming options include ESPN+.

    The game will also broadcast locally via radio on KWTO FM with Corey Riggs and Bill Donegan on the call.

    Missouri State vs Illinois State time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 12
    • Start time: Noon

    The Missouri State vs. Illinois State game starts at noon from Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.

    Missouri State vs Illinois State predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of Friday afternoon

    Prediction: Illinois State 30, Missouri State 27: Illinois State's ability to run the ball and Missouri State's constant struggles to stop the run could decide this game. Don't be surprised if the Bears' inability to run the ball catches up with them late when trying to put the Redbirds away.

    Odds: Illinois State by 2.5

    O/U: 52.5

    Missouri State football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31 - Montana 29, Missouri State 24
    • Sept. 7 - Ball State 42, Missouri State 34
    • Sept. 14 - Missouri State 28, Lindenwood 14
    • Sept. 21 - Missouri State 31, UT Martin 24
    • Sept. 28 - Missouri State 38, Youngstown State 31
    • Oct. 12 - @ Illinois State
    • Oct. 19 - Indiana State
    • Oct. 26 - @ Northern Iowa
    • Nov. 2 - Southern Illinois
    • Nov. 9 - @ Murray State
    • Nov. 16 - @ North Dakota State
    • Nov. 23 - South Dakota State
    • Record: 3-2 (1-0)

    Illinois State football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31 - Iowa 40, Illinois State 0
    • Sept. 7 - Illinois State 24, North Alabama 17
    • Sept. 14 - Illinois State 51, Western Illinois 34
    • Sept. 21 - Illinois State 31, Eastern Illinois 7
    • Sept. 28 - North Dakota State 42, Illinois State 10
    • Oct. 5 - Illinois State 45, Southern Illinois 10
    • Oct. 12 - Missouri State
    • Oct. 19 - @ Muray State
    • Nov. 2 - Youngstown State
    • Nov. 9 - @ Northern Iowa
    • Nov. 16 - @ Indiana State
    • Nov. 23 - North Dakota

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: What channel is Missouri State vs Illinois State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 7 game

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Missouri high school football scores and standings after Week 7 in Springfield area
    Springfield News-Leader2 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Vote now: Who's the Springfield area Athlete of the Week for Oct. 7-12?
    Springfield News-Leader6 hours ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile27 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker11 days ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy