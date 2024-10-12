What channel is Missouri State vs Illinois State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 7 game

Missouri State football is in its "get-back" week as it looks to avenge its controversial loss from a season ago when it travels to Illinois State for a noon game on Saturday.

FCS No. 25 Missouri State (3-2, 1-0) will take on No. 16 Illinois State (4-2, 1-1) after the Redbirds escaped Plaster Stadium in 2023 with a 36-35 win after completing a two-point conversion with 38 seconds left after referees overturned the try from an incompletion to a completion, to the uproar of Bears fans.

Missouri State is on a three-game winning streak and coming off a bye.

Illinois State thumped Southern Illinois last week and will need the win to stay in Missouri Valley Football Conference regular-season contention and to better its FCS Playoff chances and positioning.

What channel is Missouri State vs Illinois State on today?

TV channel: ESPN+

Radio: KWTO FM 101.3

Missouri State vs. Illinois State will broadcast nationally on ESPN+ in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Kurt Pegler and Clay Harbor will have the call. Streaming options include ESPN+.

The game will also broadcast locally via radio on KWTO FM with Corey Riggs and Bill Donegan on the call.

Missouri State vs Illinois State time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Start time: Noon

The Missouri State vs. Illinois State game starts at noon from Hancock Stadium in Normal, Illinois.

Missouri State vs Illinois State predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of Friday afternoon

Prediction: Illinois State 30, Missouri State 27: Illinois State's ability to run the ball and Missouri State's constant struggles to stop the run could decide this game. Don't be surprised if the Bears' inability to run the ball catches up with them late when trying to put the Redbirds away.

Odds: Illinois State by 2.5

O/U: 52.5

Missouri State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31 - Montana 29, Missouri State 24

Montana 29, Missouri State 24 Sept. 7 - Ball State 42, Missouri State 34

Ball State 42, Missouri State 34 Sept. 14 - Missouri State 28, Lindenwood 14

Missouri State 28, Lindenwood 14 Sept. 21 - Missouri State 31, UT Martin 24

Missouri State 31, UT Martin 24 Sept. 28 - Missouri State 38, Youngstown State 31

Missouri State 38, Youngstown State 31 Oct. 12 - @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Oct. 19 - Indiana State

Indiana State Oct. 26 - @ Northern Iowa

@ Northern Iowa Nov. 2 - Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Nov. 9 - @ Murray State

@ Murray State Nov. 16 - @ North Dakota State

@ North Dakota State Nov. 23 - South Dakota State

South Dakota State Record: 3-2 (1-0)

Illinois State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31 - Iowa 40, Illinois State 0

Iowa 40, Illinois State 0 Sept. 7 - Illinois State 24, North Alabama 17

Illinois State 24, North Alabama 17 Sept. 14 - Illinois State 51, Western Illinois 34

Illinois State 51, Western Illinois 34 Sept. 21 - Illinois State 31, Eastern Illinois 7

Illinois State 31, Eastern Illinois 7 Sept. 28 - North Dakota State 42, Illinois State 10

North Dakota State 42, Illinois State 10 Oct. 5 - Illinois State 45, Southern Illinois 10

Illinois State 45, Southern Illinois 10 Oct. 12 - Missouri State

Missouri State Oct. 19 - @ Muray State

@ Muray State Nov. 2 - Youngstown State

Youngstown State Nov. 9 - @ Northern Iowa

@ Northern Iowa Nov. 16 - @ Indiana State

@ Indiana State Nov. 23 - North Dakota

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: What channel is Missouri State vs Illinois State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 7 game