Missouri State football vs Illinois State updates: Live score, highlights from Week 7 game

Missouri State football is in its "get-back" week as it looks to avenge its controversial loss from a season ago when it travels to Illinois State for a noon game on Saturday.

FCS No. 25 Missouri State (3-2, 1-0) will take on No. 16 Illinois State (4-2, 1-1) after the Redbirds escaped Plaster Stadium in 2023 with a 36-35 win after completing a two-point conversion with 38 seconds left after referees overturned the try from an incompletion to a completion, to the uproar of Bears fans.

Missouri State is on a three-game winning streak and coming off a bye.

Illinois State thumped Southern Illinois last week and will need the win to stay in Missouri Valley Football Conference regular-season contention and to better its FCS Playoff chances and positioning.

Missouri State football score vs Illinois State: Live updates

