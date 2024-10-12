Open in App
    Japanese restaurant moves to bigger spot; Springfield Asian market closing soon

    By Susan Szuch, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    This week in 417 food news, a Japanese restaurant moves to a larger location, an Asian market announces its last day and a coffee trailer finds a permanent home. Also, if you missed out on Pineapple Whip, another food truck is offering a last chance at a taste of summer.

    Japanese restaurant moves to new location

    OMO Japanese Soul Food in Chesterfield Village has moved down the street to 2215 W. Chesterfield St. It is currently in its soft opening phase , according to a Facebook post, and will debut a new menu for its grand opening Nov. 1.

    "We always appreciate your support and we had amazing 7 years at (our) current location. We will be happy to serve you more at new locations. We always thank you for your love," the Facebook post said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNAzG_0w4AfIRH00

    At the 2215 W. Chesterfield location, the restaurant has "a lot more space" and a room for large private parties , according to a Google post.

    The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

    Hungry for more Springfield food news? Get a weekly helping with the News-Leader's Restaurant Roundup newsletter

    Asia Food & Gift Market announces last day

    Asia Food & Gift Market, 1314 S. Glenstone Ave., will be closing by Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, according to owner Sangyeal Lee. Through its last day, everything is 25% off. Those paying with cash can get 30% off merchandise.

    Vixen's Brew bikini coffee trailer finds permanent location

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pYxlB_0w4AfIRH00

    Vixen's Brew has found a spot to call home. The bikini coffee trailer, which was looking for a permanent home when not on-site at events, can be found at Plaza Shopping Center at the corner of Sunshine Street and Glenstone Avenue.

    Owner Kelsey Schoen is hoping to set up a couple days each week there, so those seeking out a cup of coffee should check Vixen Brew's Facebook page for its hours — and whether the trailer is at Plaza Shopping Center — before heading over.

    Craving one last dish of fruit soft serve?

    Speaking of food trucks, those who missed their last chance at Pineapple Whip can still get their fruit soft serve fix.

    Tropical Sno of Springfield , 2336 S. Campbell St., will be open through Oct. 27. Its hours are noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

    The truck offers Dole soft serve — dairy-free fruit soft serve — as well as Hawaiian shave ice.

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Japanese restaurant moves to bigger spot; Springfield Asian market closing soon

