    • Springfield News-Leader

    Silver Dollar City will debut a new spring festival next year

    By Susan Szuch, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    Silver Dollar City has added a new festival to its lineup, according to a press release. The Spring Exposition will run from April 10 to May 12. This is the theme park's 65th season.

    The month-long event will feature the debut of the park's plaza expansion, gardening demonstrations, live music, dancing and new food offerings.

    New festival offers a lot to do and see ...

    During the festival, guests will be able to dance, learn about gardening and listen to live music.

    Throughout the event, master gardeners will demonstrate techniques in raised beds.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GGfwj_0w4AWAuc00

    Guests will be able to dance to the Kinfolk Bluegrass Band on SDC's dance floor and to listen to the Ragtime Piano Showman at the gazebo.

    All That!, a male clogging group from "America's Got Talent," will be part of the Down-Home Clogging Jamboree program that takes place in the Opera House.

    There will also be a Fest House at the Red Gold Heritage Hall, which will showcase culture and bands playing traditional Cajun, Dixieland and polka music.

    More: Silver Dollar City recognized with 2 Golden Ticket Awards for new Fire In The Hole coaster

    And to taste, too!

    The festival will also offer new flavors for guests to enjoy at SDC, including jambalaya pasta, shrimp Po’boy sandwiches, an Ozarks fish fry, fried cheese curds and cornbread salad.

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Silver Dollar City will debut a new spring festival next year

    Debbie Haase
    2d ago
    Sounds Nice
