Springfield's airport is combining holiday travel and shopping starting in November, according to a press release.

Springfield-Branson National Airport will launch its SGF Market on Nov. 24, where small business vendors can sell their merchandise in the public area of the airline terminal. The market will take place midmorning to early afternoon on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Small businesses play an important role in the local economy, and our region has a history of small businesses growing into substantial corporations,” says Brian Weiler, the airport’s director. “The airport itself is an economic driver in this community, so it makes sense for SGF to create a space for small businesses to grow.”

The terminal will be able to accommodate four vendors per day. Those interested in being part of the SGF Market can apply by Nov. 4 at flyspringfield.com/bizwithsgf .

“Our hope is that airport employees and travelers alike will welcome the chance to purchase last minute gifts, a treat for themselves, or locally made souvenirs from the Ozarks,” says Joy Latimer, SGF Market coordinator. “We're excited to give small businesses a chance to sell their products in the untapped market of the airport, as well as giving our visitors more retail options."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Holiday shopping during holiday travel: Springfield airport plans small business market