Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Springfield News-Leader

    Holiday shopping during holiday travel: Springfield airport plans small business market

    By Susan Szuch, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    Springfield's airport is combining holiday travel and shopping starting in November, according to a press release.

    Springfield-Branson National Airport will launch its SGF Market on Nov. 24, where small business vendors can sell their merchandise in the public area of the airline terminal. The market will take place midmorning to early afternoon on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

    “Small businesses play an important role in the local economy, and our region has a history of small businesses growing into substantial corporations,” says Brian Weiler, the airport’s director. “The airport itself is an economic driver in this community, so it makes sense for SGF to create a space for small businesses to grow.”

    The terminal will be able to accommodate four vendors per day. Those interested in being part of the SGF Market can apply by Nov. 4 at flyspringfield.com/bizwithsgf .

    “Our hope is that airport employees and travelers alike will welcome the chance to purchase last minute gifts, a treat for themselves, or locally made souvenirs from the Ozarks,” says Joy Latimer, SGF Market coordinator. “We're excited to give small businesses a chance to sell their products in the untapped market of the airport, as well as giving our visitors more retail options."

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Holiday shopping during holiday travel: Springfield airport plans small business market

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    SPS wants to redraw boundary lines, changing attendance areas for 8 schools
    Springfield News-Leader1 day ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC2 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy