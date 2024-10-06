Missouri State plans first presidential inauguration since 1993. The public is invited

For the first time since 2011, Missouri State has a new president and the university is throwing a big party to celebrate.

Richard "Biff" Williams has been in Springfield, and on campus, for months but his official inauguration will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

The ceremony will coincide with the October meeting of the MSU Board of Governors and homecoming festivities. Free and open to the public, it will take place in the Juanita K. Hammons Hall of the Performing Arts.

“As we mark a new chapter in the proud history of Missouri State University, we invite our campus community, alumni and friends to join us for this inspiring celebration,” said Lynn Parman, chair of the MSU Board of Governors, as part of the news release.

“The event will honor the university’s past and traditions, while looking ahead to the bright future under the leadership of President Williams.”

Williams is the 12th president in the history of Missouri State. However, this is the first inauguration ceremony since the one in 1993 to welcome the 8th president, John Keiser .

Keiser served until 2005 and was followed by Mike Nietzel, who served until 2010, James Cofer, who only lasted one year, and Clif Smart, who served from 2011 to 2024.

Smart had the longest tenure since Roy Ellis, who served from 1926 through 1961.

There was a national search to replace Smart and Williams emerged as the top choice from among three finalists who were brought in for campus interviews.

More: Biff Williams set these 4 goals for his first year as Missouri State president

He was a faculty member, dean, provost and president of Utah Tech University during a nearly 10-year tenure. He has more than two decades of experience in higher education.

At the inauguration, Parman will speak along with Tamia Shiele, president of the Student Government Association; Campbell Keele, chair of Staff Senate; Scott Zimmerman, chair of Faculty Senate; and others. Performances are also planned by the MSU Symphony, Women's Chorus, Pride Marching Band and Spirit Squads.

The first 2,000 guests will receive a commemorative medallion.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State plans first presidential inauguration since 1993. The public is invited