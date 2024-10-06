Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Springfield News-Leader

    Missouri State plans first presidential inauguration since 1993. The public is invited

    By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    For the first time since 2011, Missouri State has a new president and the university is throwing a big party to celebrate.

    Richard "Biff" Williams has been in Springfield, and on campus, for months but his official inauguration will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.

    The ceremony will coincide with the October meeting of the MSU Board of Governors and homecoming festivities. Free and open to the public, it will take place in the Juanita K. Hammons Hall of the Performing Arts.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjrts_0vwErIxT00

    “As we mark a new chapter in the proud history of Missouri State University, we invite our campus community, alumni and friends to join us for this inspiring celebration,” said Lynn Parman, chair of the MSU Board of Governors, as part of the news release.

    “The event will honor the university’s past and traditions, while looking ahead to the bright future under the leadership of President Williams.”

    Williams is the 12th president in the history of Missouri State. However, this is the first inauguration ceremony since the one in 1993 to welcome the 8th president, John Keiser .

    Keiser served until 2005 and was followed by Mike Nietzel, who served until 2010, James Cofer, who only lasted one year, and Clif Smart, who served from 2011 to 2024.

    Smart had the longest tenure since Roy Ellis, who served from 1926 through 1961.

    There was a national search to replace Smart and Williams emerged as the top choice from among three finalists who were brought in for campus interviews.

    More: Biff Williams set these 4 goals for his first year as Missouri State president

    He was a faculty member, dean, provost and president of Utah Tech University during a nearly 10-year tenure. He has more than two decades of experience in higher education.

    At the inauguration, Parman will speak along with Tamia Shiele, president of the Student Government Association; Campbell Keele, chair of Staff Senate; Scott Zimmerman, chair of Faculty Senate; and others. Performances are also planned by the MSU Symphony, Women's Chorus, Pride Marching Band and Spirit Squads.

    The first 2,000 guests will receive a commemorative medallion.

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri State plans first presidential inauguration since 1993. The public is invited

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Recalled Snack Sold In Missouri Poses Possible 'Life-Threatening' Risk
    KSD 93.7 The Bull4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida4 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune18 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute52 minutes ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Vote: See new round of nominees for Springfield-area Student of the Week
    Springfield News-Leader1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Group files with Supreme Court to challenge CA's authority over national vehicle emission standards
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile5 days ago
    ‘I was just trying to be kind’: This Kentucky homeowner let his friends stay in his garage for months — then they claimed ‘squatters rights’ and got a court order to force him out of his home
    moneywise.com6 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Theologian says 'nuance' and 'complexity' key to combatting Christian nationalism in US
    Springfield News-Leader4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy