    Hear from local candidates: Informed Voter Coalition hosts interviews for Nov. 5 election

    By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    A 14-member nonpartisan coalition worked together so Springfield voters can hear directly from local candidates — in their own words — prior to the Nov. 5 general election.

    Volunteers with the Informed Voter Coalition, including the Springfield News-Leader, collaborated to help voters learn about the candidates involved in contested races on the ballot.

    Starting Monday, Oct. 14, candidates will share their ideas and goals in brief conversations to air on KSMU Ozarks Public Radio (91.1 FM).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ceklk_0vwEOvpZ00

    After they air, video versions of the conversations produced by the News-Leader will be available at News-Leader.com and on the websites of other coalition members.

    The coalition selected 14 races to cover, which will air at noon on the following days:

    Monday, Oct 14: Greene County Commission and House District 129

    Republican John Russell and Democratic candidate Tim McGrady participated in the Greene County Commission interview.

    Republican John Black and Democratic candidate Louise Hansen participated in the House District 129 interview.

    Tuesday, Oct. 15: Christian County East and West Commissions

    Republican Bradley Jackson and Democratic candidate David Krewson participated in the Christian County Commission East interview. Republican Johnny Williams and Democratic candidate Sheila Michaels participated in the Christian County Commission West interview.

    Wednesday, Oct. 16: House Districts 130 and 131

    Republican Bishop Davidson and Democratic candidate Leslie Jones participated in the House District 130 interview.

    Republican Bill Owen and Democratic candidate Ashley Cossins participated in the House District 131 interview.

    Thursday, Oct. 17: House Districts 132 and 133

    Democratic candidate Jeremy Dean and Republican Stephanos Freeman participated in the House District 132 interview.

    Republican Melanie Stinnett and Democratic candidate Derrick Nowlin participated in the House District 133 interview.

    Monday, Oct. 21: House Districts 135 and 136

    Democrat Betsy Fogle and Republican candidate Michael Hasty participated in the House District 135 interview.

    Democrat Stephanie Hein and Republican candidate Jim Robinette participated in the House District 136 interview.

    Tuesday, Oct. 22: House Districts 137 and 140

    Republican Darin Chappell and Democratic candidate Bryce Lockwood participated in the House District 137 interview.

    Democratic candidate Julia Curran participated in the House District 140 interview. Republican Jamie Gragg declined to participate.

    Wednesday, Oct. 23: Senate District 29

    Democratic candidate Ron Monning participated in the Senate District 29 interview. Republican Mike Moon was unresponsive to the coalition's request for scheduling an interview time.

    Thursday, Oct. 24: 7th Congressional District

    Republican Eric Burlison, Democratic candidate Missi Hesketh and Libertarian Kevin Craig participated in the 7th Congressional District interview.

    Initially, the Informed Voter Coalition was going to cover the House District 139 race, too. However, Republican Bob Titus declined to participate and Democratic candidate Mark Gray had to cancel after agreeing to participate because of a family emergency.

    Launched in 2019, the Informed Voter Coalition has a goal of educating voters and engaging candidates with citizens. All organizations are nonpartisan. Members are:

    • Be Civil Be Heard
    • Drury University's L.E. Meador Center for Politics & Citizenship
    • Junior League of Springfield
    • KSMU Ozarks Public Radio
    • Leadership Springfield
    • League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri
    • Missouri State University's Office of Public Affairs
    • NAACP Springfield
    • Ozarks Technical Community College's Social Sciences Department
    • Rosie
    • Show Me Christian County
    • Springfield Business Journal
    • Springfield-Greene County Library District
    • Springfield News-Leader

    Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. She has more than five years of journalism experience covering everything from Ozarks history to Springfield’s LGBTQIA+ community. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@news-leader.com .

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Hear from local candidates: Informed Voter Coalition hosts interviews for Nov. 5 election

