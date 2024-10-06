Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Springfield News-Leader

    Poetry from Daily Life: Not all poems are art — embrace the 'silly' and 'stupid' ones

    By Janet Wong,

    2 days ago

    My guest this week on Poetry from Daily Life is Janet Wong, who lives in Gig Harbor, Washington. Janet is a graduate of Yale Law School and former lawyer who switched careers to become a children’s author. She was the 2021 recipient of the NCTE Excellence in Poetry for Children Award, one of the highest honors that a children’s poet can receive. A fun fact: on a recent month-long trip where she spoke at schools nationwide, Janet (a pickleball fanatic) made time to play pickleball in eight states. ~ David L. Harrison

    Roses are red, violets are blue

    One of my strongest poetry memories took place at a black-tie dinner at the Library of Congress where George W. Bush introduced his wife Laura with a poem. He explained that she had been away on a diplomatic trip the previous week and he had missed her so much that he wrote a poem for her. He then read his poem, which went something like this: “Roses are red / Violets are blue / You’ve been gone a long time / I sure missed you.”

    The audience — including authors presenting at the National Book Festival the next day — giggled at this silly ditty. A few people muttered, “Well, that was . . . stupid.” But I thought it was terrific. I admired President Bush for his willingness to share this frivolous but heartfelt bit of fluff. Was it art? No. But poetry doesn’t need to be art all the time. It doesn’t have to be serious, or beautiful, or thought-provoking, or “inspiring.” It’s perfectly all right to write something “stupid” — especially when it’s a little spur-of-the-moment gift meant to make someone happy.

    Embrace your inner four-year-old

    “Thank you for being willing to make a fool of yourself,” a boy at an international school in Asia wrote in a note to me after I visited his school via Zoom. When I perform at schools, I aim to provide moments of levity both to buoy the students’ spirits and to keep them attentive. In between the funny poems, I share serious poems about kindness, respect, and inclusion (and science and math and social studies); the funny poems help to keep the kids “with” me. When they’re having a good time, they listen more carefully. The funny poems also just make kids happy, and I believe that the best learning takes place when we have happy kids.

    Here’s one of the sillier (and yes, most stupid) poems from the newest anthology created by my colleague Sylvia Vardell and me, "Clara’s Kooky Compendium of Thimblethoughts and Wonderfuzz." (Like many of the poems in this book, this poem was written by me “in the voice of Clara.”)

    The Morning Rush Has Mom in a Tizzy

    by Clara

    Mom told James to eat “quore mickly.”

    “Crack your backpack! Flush your hair!”

    “Furry with your shoes!” she shrieked.

    “And don’t forget your ... wonderwear!”

    ◆◆◆

    One of the best things about an anthology (when compared to a single-poet collection) is that you’ll find a wealth of diversity in voices. Every single reader will find a poem that resonates. The poets in this anthology of 100+ poems represent a mix of poetry superstars and brand new voices, including: Alma Flor Ada, Calef Brown, F. Isabel Campoy, Yangsook Choi, Margarita Engle, Douglas Florian, Charles Ghigna, David L. Harrison, Sara Holbrook, Alan Katz, Irene Latham, George Ella Lyon, Kenn Nesbitt, Eric Ode, Michael Salinger, Darren Sardelli, Eileen Spinelli, Padma Venkatraman, Charles Waters, Allan Wolf, and many more.

    When times are hard

    In "Humor, Seriously: Why Humor Is a Secret Weapon in Business and Life," Jennifer Aaker and Naomi Bagdonas suggest that “[p]layful cultures allow teams to thrive, even (and especially) when the stakes are high and times are hard.” In these “high stakes, hard times” times of ours, we need humor more than ever — immediately and often. So next time you see someone having a hard day, reach for a pen and write a little poem to cheer them up.

    “Roses are red / Violets are blue / Try it and show / they’re important to you.”

    Janet Wong ( janet-wong.com ) is the author of more than forty books; her newest book is "Clara’s Kooky Compendium of Thimblethoughts and Wonderfuzz," a journal-style anthology co-authored with Sylvia Vardell that features a unique mix of poems, quotes, questions, and facts about science, social science, and more. Learn more about it (and the teacher guide for it) at PomeloBooks.com .

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Poetry from Daily Life: Not all poems are art — embrace the 'silly' and 'stupid' ones

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks9 days ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson23 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio23 hours ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Speaker will give Nixa parents free talk on fighting kids' digital distractions
    Springfield News-Leader1 day ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King9 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz20 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Very Popular Breakfast Restaurant in Naperville is it worth the wait and price
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Theologian says 'nuance' and 'complexity' key to combatting Christian nationalism in US
    Springfield News-Leader5 hours ago
    Movie review: ‘The Substance’ is terrifying on more than one level
    The Lantern17 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz17 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute26 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch5 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute4 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King10 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Robert Redford, Jane Goodall join cat fight over Colorado Initiative 91
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    How To Break The Cycle of Clutter and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 days ago
    Opinion – Col Owens: The survival of our times requires that stupid is overcome by smart
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Ohio Mom Mysteriously Vanishes with Infant Son in 2015, Car Found Abandoned in Montana
    Where are they? Podcast2 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy