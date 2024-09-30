SPS program gives parents, public 'firsthand' knowledge of what's happening in schools

At the first meeting for the newest class of SPS Ambassadors , the 24 participants took turns explaining why they signed up to take a deep dive into Springfield Public Schools.

They'll meet district leaders, tour school and programs, and learn about the challenges that exist and the resources that are available.

Created during the 2021-22 year, the program is a collaboration between the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools and the district. It is one of the many ways — along with SPS University and Principal for a Day — that the state's largest district is trying to bring the community onto its campuses.

"We have nothing to hide," said Superintendent Grenita Lathan.

The experiences are intended to give participants firsthand knowledge of what is happening in schools.

"We really hope to equip you to be better advocates in supporting Springfield Public Schools out in the community and out in your circle of friends and colleagues and people you associate with," said Natalie Murdock, the foundation's executive director. "We want to use this opportunity to give you all some additional tools to be our advocate. We are excited for all you are going to see."

The first meeting Sept. 23 included an overview by Lathan about priorities for the 2024-25 year and updates about ongoing projects, including upgrades funded by the $220 million bond issue approved by voters in April 2023.

The initial tour started with the Launch Virtual Learning Center and included the Study Alternative Education Center.

Participants were invited to a series of upcoming events and will receive information by email. The group will meet, and take tours, in January, March and June.

"You find out a whole lot about what's happening all across the district," said Alan Beauchamp, a pastor and member of the 2023-24 SPS Ambassador class. "It was great to have access to all of the different schools and to see some of the cool things ... various different programs that are starting."

Members of the fourth class of SPS Ambassadors live all over the city. Many, but not all, have children enrolled. A few were employed by local nonprofits that serve children or higher education institutions.

Here are the participants: Jaime Barber, Bridget Bechtel, Emily Brinkley, Amethyst Di Tier, Corianta Dicus, Amanda Dunlap, David Edson, Ben Fisher, Jack Gilbert, Brooke Gober, Shannon Gregg, Betsy Hagerman, Kari Hamra, Lisa Harley-Lurten, Dany Lacio, Bethany Lemmon, Michelle Reinmiller, Maggie Riggs, Kyra Snavely, Noah Snelson, Sanjay Tewari, Lindsay Tobin, Marissa Weaver, and Piper Wright.

Hamra, who has children in the district, said she heard about the program from a past participant. "I had a friend who was on this last class and just raved about it and all the stuff she learned."

Gregg, who graduated from Glendale High, has children enrolled at Sequiota Elementary and Reed Academy. She said the backlash against public schools prompted her to get involved.

"I just believe so much in public schools and there is a lot of noise out there about all the schools," she said. "I just feel like if I'm educated and have some information, I can help maybe calm things."

Gilbert, who moved to the Ozarks from the East Coast, said there are a lot of people in his life who are "not big fans of public education. I am not like that. And I really do what to learn more so I can show them why I love what we do here in Springfield."

Riggs, vice president of programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, said the nonprofit serves more than 200 SPS students. "I have questions and want to understand the experiences that we're having and make sure we understand what resources are available."

Fisher, director of communications for the Reeds Spring district, has children in SPS.

"I consider myself an advocate for public education. I work at a neighboring district and I serve on a foundation for a neighboring district so anything I can do to learn about public schools and help support all of us is what I am here to do," said Fisher, who lives in Springfield.

Reinmiller, whose parents are retired public school teachers, has a senior at Central High School who is part of the Fly SPS program, a partnership with Ozarks Technical Community College that allows high school students to learn about aviation and earn a private pilot's license.

"I'm tired of the public schools being charged with having to do more and more with less and less and I think it's just easy to complain all the time and so I thought 'I want to be an advocate,'" Reinmiller said. "It's one thing to be an advocate but it's another to say 'I went and got myself educated. I saw this firsthand.'"

Tobin, a parent at Sunshine Elementary who has been actively involved in the fledgling Parent Teacher Association said she was also interested in knowing what resources are available in the district. She noted Sunshine is designated as a Title I school, meaning it receives federal funding because of a high concentration of families struggling to make ends meeting.

"I'm excited to learn (about) more resources here that I can bring back. I was the lone PTA president with two members for the first couple of years but we've slowly started to build that," she said.

Brinkley said she has children with special needs and wants to be able to effectively advocate for them and support the teachers who educate them.

Dicus, who has a daughter at the AgAcademy, said she wants to spread the word about the "choice" or magnet schools available.

"I decided I wanted to do this because a lot of people didn't know anything about the magnet schools," she said. "My daughter is there and she loves it and I wanted to be an advocate for her."

