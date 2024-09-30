Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Springfield News-Leader

    SPS program gives parents, public 'firsthand' knowledge of what's happening in schools

    By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader,

    3 days ago

    At the first meeting for the newest class of SPS Ambassadors , the 24 participants took turns explaining why they signed up to take a deep dive into Springfield Public Schools.

    They'll meet district leaders, tour school and programs, and learn about the challenges that exist and the resources that are available.

    Created during the 2021-22 year, the program is a collaboration between the Foundation for Springfield Public Schools and the district. It is one of the many ways — along with SPS University and Principal for a Day — that the state's largest district is trying to bring the community onto its campuses.

    "We have nothing to hide," said Superintendent Grenita Lathan.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPzmL_0voYeltd00

    The experiences are intended to give participants firsthand knowledge of what is happening in schools.

    "We really hope to equip you to be better advocates in supporting Springfield Public Schools out in the community and out in your circle of friends and colleagues and people you associate with," said Natalie Murdock, the foundation's executive director. "We want to use this opportunity to give you all some additional tools to be our advocate. We are excited for all you are going to see."

    The first meeting Sept. 23 included an overview by Lathan about priorities for the 2024-25 year and updates about ongoing projects, including upgrades funded by the $220 million bond issue approved by voters in April 2023.

    The initial tour started with the Launch Virtual Learning Center and included the Study Alternative Education Center.

    Participants were invited to a series of upcoming events and will receive information by email. The group will meet, and take tours, in January, March and June.

    "You find out a whole lot about what's happening all across the district," said Alan Beauchamp, a pastor and member of the 2023-24 SPS Ambassador class. "It was great to have access to all of the different schools and to see some of the cool things ... various different programs that are starting."

    Members of the fourth class of SPS Ambassadors live all over the city. Many, but not all, have children enrolled. A few were employed by local nonprofits that serve children or higher education institutions.

    Here are the participants: Jaime Barber, Bridget Bechtel, Emily Brinkley, Amethyst Di Tier, Corianta Dicus, Amanda Dunlap, David Edson, Ben Fisher, Jack Gilbert, Brooke Gober, Shannon Gregg, Betsy Hagerman, Kari Hamra, Lisa Harley-Lurten, Dany Lacio, Bethany Lemmon, Michelle Reinmiller, Maggie Riggs, Kyra Snavely, Noah Snelson, Sanjay Tewari, Lindsay Tobin, Marissa Weaver, and Piper Wright.

    Hamra, who has children in the district, said she heard about the program from a past participant. "I had a friend who was on this last class and just raved about it and all the stuff she learned."

    Gregg, who graduated from Glendale High, has children enrolled at Sequiota Elementary and Reed Academy. She said the backlash against public schools prompted her to get involved.

    "I just believe so much in public schools and there is a lot of noise out there about all the schools," she said. "I just feel like if I'm educated and have some information, I can help maybe calm things."

    Gilbert, who moved to the Ozarks from the East Coast, said there are a lot of people in his life who are "not big fans of public education. I am not like that. And I really do what to learn more so I can show them why I love what we do here in Springfield."

    Riggs, vice president of programs at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, said the nonprofit serves more than 200 SPS students. "I have questions and want to understand the experiences that we're having and make sure we understand what resources are available."

    Fisher, director of communications for the Reeds Spring district, has children in SPS.

    "I consider myself an advocate for public education. I work at a neighboring district and I serve on a foundation for a neighboring district so anything I can do to learn about public schools and help support all of us is what I am here to do," said Fisher, who lives in Springfield.

    Reinmiller, whose parents are retired public school teachers, has a senior at Central High School who is part of the Fly SPS program, a partnership with Ozarks Technical Community College that allows high school students to learn about aviation and earn a private pilot's license.

    "I'm tired of the public schools being charged with having to do more and more with less and less and I think it's just easy to complain all the time and so I thought 'I want to be an advocate,'" Reinmiller said. "It's one thing to be an advocate but it's another to say 'I went and got myself educated. I saw this firsthand.'"

    Tobin, a parent at Sunshine Elementary who has been actively involved in the fledgling Parent Teacher Association said she was also interested in knowing what resources are available in the district. She noted Sunshine is designated as a Title I school, meaning it receives federal funding because of a high concentration of families struggling to make ends meeting.

    "I'm excited to learn (about) more resources here that I can bring back. I was the lone PTA president with two members for the first couple of years but we've slowly started to build that," she said.

    More: This Missouri school district set its second Guinness World Record

    Brinkley said she has children with special needs and wants to be able to effectively advocate for them and support the teachers who educate them.

    Dicus, who has a daughter at the AgAcademy, said she wants to spread the word about the "choice" or magnet schools available.

    "I decided I wanted to do this because a lot of people didn't know anything about the magnet schools," she said. "My daughter is there and she loves it and I wanted to be an advocate for her."

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: SPS program gives parents, public 'firsthand' knowledge of what's happening in schools

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja12 hours ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Douglas Anderson hired teacher after state said he was drunk at previous school — now he’s removed for alleged misconduct
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Ozarko Marching Band Festival will bring 7,500 students, spectators to MSU campus
    Springfield News-Leader19 hours ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute16 hours ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    'Mayor of Commercial Street' announces plan to run for Springfield mayor in April
    Springfield News-Leader1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Keep The Kitchen Sink Area Decluttered & Organized
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Opinion: A modified 'hobo code' for homeless Denverites
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Port workers strike at East Coast, Gulf ports sparks fears of inflation and more shortages
    Springfield News-Leader1 day ago
    Migrants excluded from metro Denver homeless count report
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Vote now: Who is the Springfield area midseason high school football Player of the Year?
    Springfield News-Leader2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy