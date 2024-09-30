Open in App
    Springfield News-Leader

    Nixa's Aetos Center announces 3 shows, including country artist RaeLynn

    By Claudette Riley, Springfield News-Leader,

    3 days ago

    Texas-born country music singer-songwriter RaeLynn will perform at the Aetos Center for the Performing Arts in a benefit for Harmony House.

    Twice nominated the top New Female Vocalist by the Academy of Country Music Awards, she first gained fame as a contestant on the second season of "The Voice," where she was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

    The concert is 7 p.m. Nov. 21 and tickets are now on sale at www.aetoscenter.net.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIxx2_0voYeiFS00

    RaeLynn's performance will raise money for the domestic abuse treatment center in Springfield. Her appearance is sponsored by Springfield Business Journal, Real Country 101.3 and 92.9 The Beat.

    With over 2.5 million followers across her online platforms, RaeLynn has both gold and platinum singles to her name, amassing more than 100 billion global streams. Her debut album "Wildhorse" arrived at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and was recognized among the best country albums of 2017 by Rolling Stone.

    She released a new ballad "Funny Girl" on March 15 while putting together a new album.

    More shows at the Aetos Center

    The Aetos Center also recently announced two other shows.

    The Christian rock band Newsboys with Cochren and Co. will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 24.

    The group's career has been defined by hits including “We Believe,” “Magnetic,” “Born Again,” and Platinum-certified mega hit “God’s Not Dead,” which birthed a film franchise of the same name.

    The Newsboys have sold more than 10 million albums spanning 24 studio recordings. Among other accolades, they have four Grammy nominations, two American Music Award nods and multiple Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.

    The band will share the stage with Michael Cochren, a singer-songwriter and worship leader originally from Indiana. Along with a band of friends, including wife Leah, Cochren performs as part of Cochren & Co.

    The Gazillion Bubble Show, a laser and light show involving bubbles, will be at the Aetos Center on March 1-2. It is an interactive, family-friendly show.

    Perfect for all ages, the Gazillion Bubble Show was created by bubble artists Deni and Melody Yang.

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Nixa's Aetos Center announces 3 shows, including country artist RaeLynn

