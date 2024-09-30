Springfield-Greene County Library: We get by with a lot of help from our Friends

The Friends of the Library, a group of remarkably dedicated individuals, annually raises funds for the Springfield-Greene County Library District. Their commitment is truly inspiring. The Fall 2024 Book Sale, a testament to their dedication, raised a record-breaking $216,956.70. This means the Friends have raised over $5.5 million for your library district since starting the sales in 1985.

To give insight, here is all the preparation that goes into the sale. Approximately 25% of the books are retired from the Library system and the remaining 75% are generously donated by our community. The magnitude of books donated is a testament to our community's commitment to the Library. Once donated, the books are initially sorted by category: fiction, non-fiction, children, etc. Then, they are moved to the sorting room located behind the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library, where they are further sorted, inspected, priced and boxed. They are then stored temporarily in tractor-trailers until the sale begins. This process happens all year.

Leading up to the sale, volunteers contact members to schedule shifts for the sale and many sign up for multiple shifts. The membership chair processes memberships all year long, but the quantity picks up significantly the weeks before and the night of the sale. Memberships start at $5 and many people pay beyond that to support the organization.

The days before the sale, the Friends of the Library volunteers unload five or six tractor-trailers of boxes and set them out at the E-Plex. Each box is delivered to the category tables. It’s a giant dance as volunteers deliver boxes and unbox materials all at the same time. This process takes two days, a lot of heavy lifting and many volunteers.

The book sale then opens with preview night, where book lovers race to bag their favorites and pay for their treasures. Some people wait in line all day to be the first in the door. The sale is open for a total of 45 hours over six days, and the volunteers work beyond those hours checking out buyers, resorting books and cleaning up. Their dedication is truly endless. We are deeply grateful for the Friends of the Library volunteers, many of whom are retired and often work 10- to 12-hour days during the sale. Some of these dedicated volunteers are even in their 80s and 90s, a true testament to their commitment.

There is so much that goes into each sale, and the Friends of the Library are there each step of the way, ensuring that it’s one of the best book sales in our region, or for that matter, the country. We thank you, Friends of the Library, for the tremendous work you do on behalf of the Springfield-Greene County Library District. We hope to see you at the Spring Book Sale running April 30–May 4, 2025.

Vickie Hicks is the community relations director of the Springfield-Greene County Library District. She can be reached at vickieh@thelibrary.org .

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield-Greene County Library: We get by with a lot of help from our Friends