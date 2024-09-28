Open in App
    Springfield News-Leader

    Two downtown Springfield cafes merge; Rountree bar will open for lunch

    By Susan Szuch, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    This week in Springfield-area food news, two downtown cafes merge, a Rountree bar announces plans to open for lunch, a new food truck makes its way to Springfield. Also, an area brewery is looking to expand.

    European Cafe, Rise consolidating to become 'The European'

    European Cafe is moving into its sister store Rise, 105 Park Central East, according to a Sept. 21 Facebook post. The combined restaurant will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zcxwi_0vmtyPHE00

    "To continue serving our community, better assist our staff and focus on our families, we have made the decision to merge our two businesses Rise and European Cafe to what we’ll call 'The European,'" the post said.

    European Cafe had been at the spot on 207 Park Central East for 11 years and is known for its coffee and pastries. Rise opened in February 2021 for breakfast and lunch.

    Rountree bar plans to open for lunch

    The Royal Music Hall, 1427 E. Cherry St., will start offering lunch in October, according to a Sept. 25 Instagram post.

    "Yep, starting the first part of October we’ll be opening the doors for lunch service! Featuring French inspired deli fare and some classic cocktails and N/A beverages," the post said.

    The Royal Music Hall will still be open in the evenings for cocktails. Currently, it's open 4 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

    Hungry for more Springfield food news? Get a weekly helping with the News-Leader's Restaurant Roundup newsletter

    Korean barbecue truck makes its way to Springfield

    A new food truck is setting up shop in Springfield. The KBQ , which serves Korean barbecue bowls, has brought its trailer to the 1707 W. Battlefield Road parking lot. The truck is closed on Tuesdays, open for lunch 11 a.m. 3 p.m. and dinner 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday and Monday. It is open for lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 4:30 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

    The KBQ menu includes bowls with Korean-style fried chicken, bulgogi beef, pork or kimchi. The KBQ opened in Branson in early August.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0341aF_0vmtyPHE00

    Tie & Timber takes expansion before City Council

    Tie & Timber is planning on adding to its taproom and beer garden, according to plans that came before Springfield City Council this week. At the Sept. 23 meeting, the council heard a proposal to amend an ordinance for a new Tie & Timber building.

    Springfield's Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the proposal at its Aug. 22 meeting and the Rountree Neighborhood Association was reported to have no objections. The city council will vote on the amendment on Oct. 7.

    When asked about plans or details on the building, co-owner Curt Marshall declined to share them with the council. Approached after the meeting, he said he'd have more to share in October. Marshall is listed as the owner for both 1451 E. Cherry St. as well as 1459 E. Cherry St.

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Two downtown Springfield cafes merge; Rountree bar will open for lunch

