    • Springfield News-Leader

    National Coffee Day is Sunday. Here's how to celebrate in Springfield

    By Greta Cross, Springfield News-Leader,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVtUl_0vmtdoV800

    National Coffee Day is Sunday, Sept. 29 and International Coffee Day is Tuesday, Oct. 1.

    The Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau is kicking off its fourth Ozarks Coffee Trail season on Oct. 1. This year, the trail boasts new participating coffee shops, new prizes and secret menu items. Each coffee shop will offer a special menu item, exclusively available for trail participants. Those who have participated in the Ozarks Coffee Trail previously will need to sign up again, once the season link is live on Tuesday.

    The Ozarks Coffee Trail encourages participants to visit a variety of coffee shops throughout the region for the opportunity to collect points and win prizes. At each participating coffee shop, customers "check in" via a virtual "passport." Customers earn 10 points each visit. Prizes include three limited-edition stickers for 30 points or an Ozarks Coffee Trail t-shirt for 150 points. 180 points are required to receive both the stickers and t-shirt.

    This year's participating coffee shops include The Baked Bean Coffee in Nixa, Black Lab Coffee Co. in Republic, Brick & Mortar Coffee, Cherry Picker Package X Fare, Classic Rock Coffee Co., The Coffee Ethic, Dancing Mule Coffee Co., Echelon Coffee, El Cafecito, Eurasia Coffee Co., Grounded Coffee Co. in Billings, Hidden Grounds Coffee House, The Hive in Willard, Lindsay's Kitchen in Nixa, LoveCraft Farms - Coffee & Kombucha, Mudhouse Coffee, Ozark Mountain Coffee Co. in Ozark, Parlor Doughnuts, Pretty in Pink Coffee in Ozark, Q-Street Perk, Roots Coffee Bar, Scooter's Coffee, SocieTea, Sova Bar Coffee in Ozark, Travellers House Coffee & Tea, Trailer Perk Coffee, Urban Grounds Coffee + Plant Lab and The Workshop at Finley Farms in Ozark.

    Registration will go live on the Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau website on Oct. 1.

    In addition to the Ozarks Coffee Trail, several coffee shops in Springfield are offering National and International Coffee Day deals.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btMzi_0vmtdoV800

    Vixen's Brew

    Vixen's Brew , Springfield's new bikini trailer coffee shop, will be parked at the Macadoodles Fine Wine and Spirits at 1439 US-60 in Republic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Customers who take a photo with their drink, post the photo on social media and tag Vixen's Brew will receive 20% off their next purchase.

    More: Baristas in bathing suits: What to know about Springfield's new bikini coffee trailer

    Dunkin' Donuts

    Dunkin' Rewards members may received a free medium hot or iced coffee with a purchase through the Dunkin' mobile app on Sunday. This reward excludes cold brew and nitro cold brew. Dairy alternatives, cold foams, flavors and espresso shots may be an additional charge.

    In time for the holiday, Dunkin' is once again collaborating with Homesick for coffee-scented candles and car fresheners. For a limited time, Homesick is offering an Original Blend Coffee candle (espresso beam, cold brew coffee and cream) for $34.95 and a Perfect Combo Car Freshener (strawberry and coffee) for $12. These products will be available starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 on the Homesick website.

    Springfield Dunkin' Donuts are located at 1614 S. Glenstone Ave. (5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday), 4020 S. Campbell Ave. (5 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday), 2534 S. Campbell Ave. (5 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday) and 3310 W. Chestnut Expressway (5 a.m. to 7 p.m. everyday).

    Scooter's Coffee

    Customers may receive a free hot or iced brewed coffee of any size on Sunday or Monday when placing an order on the Scooter's Coffee mobile app. Plus, the first 25 customers at each Scooter's location on Sunday will receive a free, limited edition Scooter's Coffee mug.

    Springfield Scooter's are located at 2930 S. Campbell Ave. and 3265 E. Sunshine St. Both locations are open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Krispy Kreme

    Krispy Kreme is offering customers a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Sunday. Customers may also purchase a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for $2 with the purchase of another dozen. Both deals are available in-person and through drive-through. If ordering ahead on the Krispy Kreme mobile app, use promo codes "COFFEE" and "BOGO2," respectively.

    Springfield's Krispy Kreme is located at 3860 S. Campbell Ave. and open Sunday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

    Kum & Go

    Customers who are &Rewards members may receive 50 cents off one cup, up to a size large, of Bean to Cup roasts at Kum & Go on Tuesday for International Coffee Day. Bean to Cup blends include Brazilian, Breakfast Blend, House Blend and High Caffeine.

    Support more local shops

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKpkp_0vmtdoV800

    Though the following Springfield coffee shops had not confirmed any National Coffee Day specials as of Thursday and are not participating in the Ozarks Coffee Trail, it's worth checking their social media accounts for any promotions or special drinks throughout the weekend:

    • Architect Coffee Co. at 1604 E. Republic Road, open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    • Big Momma's Coffee & Espresso Bar at 217 E. Commercial St., open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Brunch Box at 211 E. Walnut St., open Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Cufflink Coffee at 215 S. Grant Ave., open Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Kingdom Coffee at 211 S. Market Ave. Unit 100 and 2896 S. Lone Pine Ave., open everyday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • The Potter's House at 724 S. National Ave., open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. She has more than five years of journalism experience covering everything from Ozarks history to Springfield’s LGBTQIA+ community. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@news-leader.com .

    This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: National Coffee Day is Sunday. Here's how to celebrate in Springfield

