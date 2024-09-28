What channel is Missouri State vs Youngstown State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 game

Missouri State football (2-2) kicks off its final season of Missouri Valley Football Conference play this week when it hosts Youngstown State (1-3) on Saturday afternoon at Plaster Stadium.
The Bears enter the 2 p.m. contest on a two-game winning streak after knocking off FCS opponents Lindenwood and UT Martin . A win would give the Bears their first three-game winning streak under second-year head coach Ryan Beard.
Youngstown State is coming off a second-round FCS Playoff appearance but hasn't gotten off to a good start this season. The Bears and Penguins have exchanged wins each season since Doug Phillips became YSU's head coach in 2020, each winning their home games.
What channel is Missouri State vs Youngstown State on today?
TV channel: ESPN+
Radio: KWTO FM 101.3
Missouri State vs. Youngstown State will broadcast nationally on ESPN+ in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. Scott Warmann and Don Patterson will have the call. Streaming options include ESPN+.
The game will also broadcast locally via radio on KWTO FM with Art Hains and Corey Riggs on the call.
Missouri State vs Youngstown State time today
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Start time: 2 p.m.
The Missouri State vs. Youngstown State game starts at 2 p.m. from Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Missouri.
Missouri State vs Youngstown State predictions, picks, odds
Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of Friday morning
Prediction: Missouri State 34, Youngstown State 27: The Bears' run defense improved last week against one of the better rushing attacks in the FCS and will go against another this week. Despite having a struggling run game, the Bears should find success against one of the worst run defenses in the subdivision. Quarterback Jacob Clark should give the Bears a leg up in this one.
Odds: Missouri State is favored by 8.5
O/U: 54.5
Missouri State football schedule 2024
- Aug. 31 - Montana 29, Missouri State 24
- Sept. 7 - Ball State 42, Missouri State 34
- Sept. 14 - Missouri State 28, Lindenwood 14
- Sept. 21 - Missouri State 31, UT Martin 24
- Sept. 28 - Youngstown State
- Oct. 12 - @ Illinois State
- Oct. 19 - Indiana State
- Oct. 26 - @ Northern Iowa
- Nov. 2 - Southern Illinois
- Nov. 9 - @ Murray State
- Nov. 16 - @ North Dakota State
- Nov. 23 - South Dakota State
- Record: 2-2
Youngstown State football schedule 2024
- Aug. 29 - Villanova 24, Youngstown State 17
- Sept. 7 - Youngstown State 59, Valparaiso 25
- Sept. 14 - Duquesne 28, Youngstown State 25
- Sept. 21 - Pittsburgh 73, Youngstown State 17
- Sept. 28 - @ Missouri State
- Oct. 5 - Indiana State
- Oct. 12 - @ South Dakota State
- Oct. 19 - South Dakota
- Oct. 26 - North Dakota
- Nov. 2 - @ Illinois State
- Nov. 9 - @ Southern Illinois
- Nov. 16 - Northern Iowa
- Record: 1-3
