What channel is Missouri State vs Youngstown State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 5 game

Missouri State football (2-2) kicks off its final season of Missouri Valley Football Conference play this week when it hosts Youngstown State (1-3) on Saturday afternoon at Plaster Stadium.

The Bears enter the 2 p.m. contest on a two-game winning streak after knocking off FCS opponents Lindenwood and UT Martin . A win would give the Bears their first three-game winning streak under second-year head coach Ryan Beard.

Youngstown State is coming off a second-round FCS Playoff appearance but hasn't gotten off to a good start this season. The Bears and Penguins have exchanged wins each season since Doug Phillips became YSU's head coach in 2020, each winning their home games.

What channel is Missouri State vs Youngstown State on today?

TV channel: ESPN+

Radio: KWTO FM 101.3

Missouri State vs. Youngstown State will broadcast nationally on ESPN+ in Week 5 of the 2024 college football season. Scott Warmann and Don Patterson will have the call. Streaming options include ESPN+.

The game will also broadcast locally via radio on KWTO FM with Art Hains and Corey Riggs on the call.

Missouri State vs Youngstown State time today

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28

Saturday, Sept. 28 Start time: 2 p.m.

The Missouri State vs. Youngstown State game starts at 2 p.m. from Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Missouri.

Missouri State vs Youngstown State predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of FanDuel as of Friday morning

Prediction: Missouri State 34, Youngstown State 27: The Bears' run defense improved last week against one of the better rushing attacks in the FCS and will go against another this week. Despite having a struggling run game, the Bears should find success against one of the worst run defenses in the subdivision. Quarterback Jacob Clark should give the Bears a leg up in this one.

Odds: Missouri State is favored by 8.5

O/U: 54.5

Missouri State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31 - Montana 29, Missouri State 24

Montana 29, Missouri State 24 Sept. 7 - Ball State 42, Missouri State 34

Ball State 42, Missouri State 34 Sept. 14 - Missouri State 28, Lindenwood 14

Missouri State 28, Lindenwood 14 Sept. 21 - Missouri State 31, UT Martin 24

Missouri State 31, UT Martin 24 Sept. 28 - Youngstown State

Youngstown State Oct. 12 - @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Oct. 19 - Indiana State

Indiana State Oct. 26 - @ Northern Iowa

@ Northern Iowa Nov. 2 - Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Nov. 9 - @ Murray State

@ Murray State Nov. 16 - @ North Dakota State

@ North Dakota State Nov. 23 - South Dakota State

South Dakota State Record: 2-2

Youngstown State football schedule 2024

Aug. 29 - Villanova 24, Youngstown State 17

Villanova 24, Youngstown State 17 Sept. 7 - Youngstown State 59, Valparaiso 25

Youngstown State 59, Valparaiso 25 Sept. 14 - Duquesne 28, Youngstown State 25

Duquesne 28, Youngstown State 25 Sept. 21 - Pittsburgh 73, Youngstown State 17

Pittsburgh 73, Youngstown State 17 Sept. 28 - @ Missouri State

@ Missouri State Oct. 5 - Indiana State

Indiana State Oct. 12 - @ South Dakota State

@ South Dakota State Oct. 19 - South Dakota

South Dakota Oct. 26 - North Dakota

North Dakota Nov. 2 - @ Illinois State

@ Illinois State Nov. 9 - @ Southern Illinois

@ Southern Illinois Nov. 16 - Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Record: 1-3

