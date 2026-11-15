Springfield’s food and senior‑care kitchens are hiring, with several spots that offer tips, flexible hours, and room to grow.

Employer: Americare Senior Living

Americare Senior Living Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Prepare home‑style meals for seniors in a supportive, family‑style community. This role is great if you love cooking, want flexible scheduling, and like the idea of paid time off, tuition help, free meals, and full benefits while you build experience.

Employer: MGM Healthcare

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time (Weekend Dietary Cook)

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience

Cook for residents in a skilled nursing center and lead parts of the kitchen team on weekends. Full‑time staff can earn PTO quickly, get holiday premium pay, tuition reimbursement up to $5,000/year, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision.

Employer: Haruno Sushi Bar and Grill

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $12/hr + tips (about $15/hr+ total)

Help keep this busy sushi spot running smoothly by setting tables, refilling drinks, and clearing plates. Ideal entry job if you want to break into restaurants, work short shifts (lunch or dinner), and earn tips plus an employee discount.

Employer: Haruno Sushi Bar and Grill

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $15/hr + tips (up to about $20/hr)

Greet guests, manage the wait list, answer phones, and run the register during weekday lunch (and some dinner) shifts. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want steady tips, an employee discount, and a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many places are open to training and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.