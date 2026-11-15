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🏥 Springfield, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Big Bonuses
Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level hospital roles to high-paying travel and advanced practice jobs. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or support services, there’s likely something here for you.
Health Information Technician (Full-Time)
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Great fit if you like detail work and medical records. You’ll handle PHI requests, scanned records, and basic chart corrections, with strong benefits and growth potential at Mercy.
RN Registered Nurse – Home Health (10k Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: Optum / Amedisys
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $67,905–$101,857 annual total cash target pay
- Home health Nurse Case Manager role with a $10,000 sign-on bonus, mix of per-visit and hourly pay, and a full benefits package in a large national system.
Clinical Research Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- RN role focused on clinical trials—coordinating studies, giving investigational meds, tracking data, and working closely with physicians and sponsors.
RN/GN – Neuro Trauma Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Work in an intermediate ICU/progressive care unit with high-acuity neuro and trauma patients, advanced therapies, and team-based learning.
Float Pool RN (Experienced NICU/PICU) – Full-Time Days
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- For RNs with 2+ years NICU or PICU experience who want variety and higher-acuity pediatric and neonatal care across units.
Transporter – Centralized Transport (Evenings)
- Employer: CoxHealth
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time, evening shift (2:00 PM–10:30 PM)
- Entry-level hospital role moving patients between units at a large, award-winning health system; benefits start at 20+ hours/week.
Emergency Medical Technician – Full Time
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time (42 hrs/week)
- EMT position with sign-on bonus available, direct patient care, and strong physical/field work—plus Mercy’s full benefits.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,528/week
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Travel, 8 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: About $2,528 per week plus $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if called off.
Local Contract Radiation Therapist – $53–57/hr
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Local contract, 8 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: $53–$57 per hour
- Short-term local contract with strong benefits and support if you’re nearby and want contract pay without full travel.
Registered Nurse / RN – Oncology (Travel Contract)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: 13-week contract, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Estimated $2,208 gross per week (includes $1,267 weekly stipend)
- Night-shift oncology travel role with day-1 medical, 401(k), and ESOP perks through a Joint Commission–accredited agency.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,507/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Travel, 8 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: About $2,507 per week (package based on 9-hr day shifts)
- Travel assignment with day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and 24/7 recruiter and clinical team.
Travel Radiation Therapist – $2,467/week
- Employer: TotalMed
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Travel, 8 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Pay: About $2,467 per week
- Radiation therapy travel role with day-1 benefits, weekly pay, and strong support from a top national staffing agency.
Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Hands-on COTA role helping patients regain independence, following OT treatment plans and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.
Physician Assistant / Nurse Practitioner – Per Diem Urgent Care
- Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (Mercy-GoHealth)
- Location: Joplin/Springfield, MO area
- Type: Per diem (listed as full-time in posting)
- Advanced practice role in modern urgent care centers with daily volume bonuses, imaging and labs on-site, and Epic EMR.
Physician – Urgent Care (Up to $75,000 Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (Mercy-GoHealth)
- Location: Springfield & Joplin, MO area
- Type: Full-time
- Sign-on: Up to $75,000
- Physician role with competitive base pay, monthly and quarterly bonuses, day-1 benefits, PSLF eligibility, and state-of-the-art centers.
Health Information Technician (Full-Time) – Duplicate Listing
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Same Health Information Technician role as above, posted on Indeed—use whichever site you prefer to apply.
GN/RN Stepdown to ICU Pathway
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Springfield, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Great for new or early-career RNs wanting a structured path toward ICU; you’ll build core skills in stepdown with room to grow into critical care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings and clear growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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