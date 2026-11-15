Springfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level hospital roles to high-paying travel and advanced practice jobs. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or support services, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Great fit if you like detail work and medical records. You’ll handle PHI requests, scanned records, and basic chart corrections, with strong benefits and growth potential at Mercy.

Employer: Optum / Amedisys

Optum / Amedisys Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $67,905–$101,857 annual total cash target pay

Home health Nurse Case Manager role with a $10,000 sign-on bonus, mix of per-visit and hourly pay, and a full benefits package in a large national system.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

RN role focused on clinical trials—coordinating studies, giving investigational meds, tracking data, and working closely with physicians and sponsors.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Work in an intermediate ICU/progressive care unit with high-acuity neuro and trauma patients, advanced therapies, and team-based learning.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

For RNs with 2+ years NICU or PICU experience who want variety and higher-acuity pediatric and neonatal care across units.

Employer: CoxHealth

CoxHealth Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time, evening shift (2:00 PM–10:30 PM)

Entry-level hospital role moving patients between units at a large, award-winning health system; benefits start at 20+ hours/week.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time (42 hrs/week)

EMT position with sign-on bonus available, direct patient care, and strong physical/field work—plus Mercy’s full benefits.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Travel, 8 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: About $2,528 per week plus $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, and guaranteed stipend if called off.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Local contract, 8 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: $53–$57 per hour

Short-term local contract with strong benefits and support if you’re nearby and want contract pay without full travel.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Springfield, MO

Type: 13-week contract, 3x12 nights

Pay: Estimated $2,208 gross per week (includes $1,267 weekly stipend )

(includes ) Night-shift oncology travel role with day-1 medical, 401(k), and ESOP perks through a Joint Commission–accredited agency.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Travel, 8 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: About $2,507 per week (package based on 9-hr day shifts)

(package based on 9-hr day shifts) Travel assignment with day-1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and 24/7 recruiter and clinical team.

Employer: TotalMed

TotalMed Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Travel, 8 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days

Pay: About $2,467 per week

Radiation therapy travel role with day-1 benefits, weekly pay, and strong support from a top national staffing agency.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Hands-on COTA role helping patients regain independence, following OT treatment plans and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (Mercy-GoHealth)

GoHealth Urgent Care (Mercy-GoHealth) Location: Joplin/Springfield, MO area

Type: Per diem (listed as full-time in posting)

Advanced practice role in modern urgent care centers with daily volume bonuses, imaging and labs on-site, and Epic EMR.

Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (Mercy-GoHealth)

GoHealth Urgent Care (Mercy-GoHealth) Location: Springfield & Joplin, MO area

Type: Full-time

Sign-on: Up to $75,000

Physician role with competitive base pay, monthly and quarterly bonuses, day-1 benefits, PSLF eligibility, and state-of-the-art centers.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Same Health Information Technician role as above, posted on Indeed—use whichever site you prefer to apply.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Great for new or early-career RNs wanting a structured path toward ICU; you’ll build core skills in stepdown with room to grow into critical care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have several similar openings and clear growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.