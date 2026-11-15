Springfield’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like working with your hands or being out on the road, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pep Boys

Pep Boys Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00–$36.00 flat rate/hour, based on experience

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, company-funded ASE certifications

Lead-level tech role where you diagnose drivability and electrical issues, handle advanced repairs, and help mentor the shop team. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ experience, multiple ASEs, and want steady work with solid benefits.

Employer: Big O Tires (MFA Petroleum Company)

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact range not listed)

Competitive wages (exact range not listed) Perks: PTO, paid holidays, profit sharing/performance incentives, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid life and disability

Entry-level friendly shop role doing oil changes, tire work, fluid checks, and basic service while learning the trade. Good for someone who likes fast-paced, hands-on work and wants room to grow in a larger company.

Employer: NuCO2

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Type: Full-time

Schedule: 4-day work week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 5:00 AM–3:00 PM

– Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Perks: Paid weekly, home every night (mostly local runs), health, dental, vision after 30 days, paid holidays, vacation & sick time, 401(k) with match, overtime eligible

Day-shift CDL B route delivering bulk CO2 and cylinders to local restaurants and bars. Great if you want a steady driving job with a set schedule, local routes, and solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.