Springfield’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid part-time and full-time roles. Good mix of retail and banking, with hourly pay listed and real benefits.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $16.50/hour (depends on experience)

(depends on experience) Why it’s worth a look: Back-of-store focus stocking and organizing, with a clear path to promotion and full-time options. Offers PTO (up to 152 hours/year), medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, store discounts, and respectful schedules between 6am–10pm, plus closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $16.50/hour (depends on experience)

(depends on experience) Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-store role helping customers, running sales transactions, and promoting store programs. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, store discounts, and a stable, growing company that’s closed on major holidays and offers a clear path to full-time.

Employer: Multi-States Credit Union

Location: Springfield, MO (Sunshine HQ & hospital branch)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $17.00–$26.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of teller work, opening accounts, and helping members with loans—more variety than a standard teller job. Monday–Friday schedule (no regular evenings or weekends) plus 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and a flexible, business-casual environment.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.