Springfield’s building and cleaning jobs are busy right now, with solid options for both weekday and weekend work. Here are a few good picks if you like staying active and working with your hands.

Employer: Magnolia Square Nursing and Rehab

Magnolia Square Nursing and Rehab Location: Springfield, MO (in person)

Springfield, MO (in person) Type: Part-time (Saturday & Sunday, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. )

(Saturday & Sunday, ) Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want extra weekend income and steady hours. You’ll keep a nursing and rehab facility clean, safe, and comfortable, working with set cleaning schedules and teaming with nursing staff in patient areas.

Employer: The Wooten Company, LLC

Location: Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $24.00 per hour (based on experience)

Hands-on role for someone strong in drywall, painting, and general maintenance. You’ll handle apartment turns, light electrical, carpentry, and service tickets, with perks like call-out bonuses, mileage and tool reimbursement, PTO, holidays, and possible 20–50% housing discount.

Employer: Penny's Cleaning, LLC

Location: Springfield, MO 65807 (in person)

Springfield, MO 65807 (in person) Type: Part-time (Mon–Fri, daytime; at least 3 full shifts/week)

(Mon–Fri, daytime; at least 3 full shifts/week) Salary: From $16.50 per hour + tips (about $1/hr on average)

Local residential cleaning team with day shifts only and no nights or weekends. You’ll do detailed house cleaning in teams, use company cars, get paid drive time, weekly pay, PTO, and paid training—good if you’re physically strong and like fast-paced work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can be flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.