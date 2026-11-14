Springfield’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in home services and industrial products. If you’re good with people and closing deals, there’s real money on the table.

Employer: SRC Holdings Corporation

SRC Holdings Corporation Location: Springfield, MO (650 N Broadview Pl)

(650 N Broadview Pl) Type: Full-time

Travel: About 75%

Lead sales for aftermarket diesel engines, heavy-duty truck parts, and industrial equipment. This role is ideal if you know the equipment world, like building long-term customer relationships, and want strong benefits like exceptional health coverage, 5% 401(k) match, ESOP, and 100% tuition reimbursement.

Employer: 417 Roofing Solutions

417 Roofing Solutions Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Independent contractor (1099), commission-only

Pay: 20% commission on each job (about $2,800–$11,200+ per month based on 1–4 roofs)

High-commission roofing sales with no cap on earnings. You generate your own leads, close deals, and earn 20% of every roof you sell, with a flexible schedule and support on installs, materials, and paperwork.

Employer: Air Services

Air Services Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

In-home sales role helping homeowners with drain, sewer, and plumbing solutions. You’ll run appointments, present options, and close jobs, with strong benefits like employer-paid medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no to an offer later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.