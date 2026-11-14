Springfield’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options from warehouse work to buying and inventory planning. If you like forklifts, freight, or keeping products moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sam's Club (Walmart)

Sam's Club (Walmart) Location: 3660 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$27.00/hour + possible shift premiums

Move freight with a forklift, stock and organize pallets, and help keep the sales floor full and safe. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time and full-time associates.

Employer: RealTruck, Inc.

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Shift: Wed–Sat, 7:00am–5:30pm

Hands-on warehouse role doing shipping, receiving, picking, packing, and forklift work (stand-up forklifts like Raymond/Crown/Yale). You’ll use powered equipment, lift up to 100 lbs, and get discounts on RealTruck products plus referral bonuses.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Location: Springfield, MO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Office-based supply chain role managing purchasing, inventory levels, and vendor relationships for a manufacturing operation. Ideal if you have 3+ years in purchasing/inventory, ERP experience (SAP a plus), and strong Excel skills, and want a career-track job with a global industrial company and a full benefits package.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pick, stage, and fulfill online and in-store orders while operating forklifts, order pickers, and reach trucks. Good fit if you like a mix of warehouse work and customer service and want access to Lowe’s benefits and growth paths in a big retail chain.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.