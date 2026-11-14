Looking for a loyal dog in Springfield, MO? These adoptable pups are waiting for a safe, loving home and could be the perfect match for your family.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

(puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.)

Phone: (417) 875-6565

Scoob is a young Labrador mix pup with a soft tan coat and lots of potential. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready to guide him with training, patience, and love so he can grow into a well-mannered adult dog.

Contact Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) to ask about Scoob’s vaccinations, neuter status, and how he does with kids and other pets.

👉 Meet Scoob and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)

Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium) Age: Senior

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

Phone: (417) 833-2526

Buddy is an older terrier mix who deserves a soft place to land. Seniors are often calmer companions and are usually happy with a cozy bed, short walks, and plenty of love.

Call the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri to learn more about Buddy’s health, temperament, and whether he’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / English Setter mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog / English Setter mix Age: Baby (young)

(young) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with gray or silver

Black with gray or silver Adoption Fee: $100

Listed By: For Adoption By Private Owner (Springfield, MO)

Personality & training:

Incredibly sweet and affectionate

and Loves people and is friendly with kids (may be too bouncy for very small children)

and is with kids (may be too bouncy for very small children) House trained

Crate trained (has a command word to exit the crate)

(has a command word to exit the crate) Dog door trained

Knows basic commands

Other dogs:

Roxy loves to play with other dogs and is very enthusiastic. She can be a bit too persistent, so she’ll do best with a dog who enjoys active play and with an owner who can help guide her manners.

If you’re looking for a smart, people-loving young dog who already has a great training foundation, Roxy could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Springfield area, please consider visiting these organizations, calling about a dog that caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and family. The right person might see it and give one of these pups a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.