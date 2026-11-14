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🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Seniors Ready for Adoption in Springfield MO
Looking for a loyal dog in Springfield, MO? These adoptable pups are waiting for a safe, loving home and could be the perfect match for your family.
Scoob
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.)
- Phone: (417) 875-6565
Scoob is a young Labrador mix pup with a soft tan coat and lots of potential. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready to guide him with training, patience, and love so he can grow into a well-mannered adult dog.
Contact Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) to ask about Scoob’s vaccinations, neuter status, and how he does with kids and other pets.
👉 Meet Scoob and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy
- Breed: Terrier (Unknown Type, Medium)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $85
- Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
- Phone: (417) 833-2526
Buddy is an older terrier mix who deserves a soft place to land. Seniors are often calmer companions and are usually happy with a cozy bed, short walks, and plenty of love.
Call the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri to learn more about Buddy’s health, temperament, and whether he’s a good fit for your home.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roxy
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / English Setter mix
- Age: Baby (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with gray or silver
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Listed By: For Adoption By Private Owner (Springfield, MO)
Personality & training:
- Incredibly sweet and affectionate
- Loves people and is friendly with kids (may be too bouncy for very small children)
- House trained
- Crate trained (has a command word to exit the crate)
- Dog door trained
- Knows basic commands
Other dogs:
Roxy loves to play with other dogs and is very enthusiastic. She can be a bit too persistent, so she’ll do best with a dog who enjoys active play and with an owner who can help guide her manners.
If you’re looking for a smart, people-loving young dog who already has a great training foundation, Roxy could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Roxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Springfield area, please consider visiting these organizations, calling about a dog that caught your eye, or sharing this list with friends and family. The right person might see it and give one of these pups a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.