Springfield has some very special cats hoping for a cozy couch and a kind human. Here are a few wonderful kitties waiting at local rescues right now.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

Contact: (417) 833-2526

A soft, cream-colored young boy, Curry (Odie) is a handsome shorthair who’s ready for a fresh start in a forever home. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, vaccinations, and whether he’s already neutered and housetrained.

👉 Meet Curry (Odie) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female (pair)

Female (pair) Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $100 (for the pair)

(for the pair) Shelter: Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.)

Contact: (417) 875-6565

Millie and Sukie are a bonded tortie duo with coats as colorful as their description. Millie is described as the wise, calm elder who loves quiet, cozy moments and gentle pets. Sukie is her matching half, and they’re looking for a peaceful home together where they can stay side by side.

👉 Meet Millie and Sukie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby/Kitten

Baby/Kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

Contact: (417) 833-2526

Tiny Pickles is a mostly white baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. Ask the shelter about his vaccines, neuter status, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby/Kitten

Baby/Kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

Contact: (417) 833-2526

Taki is another mostly white little boy, full of kitten potential and ready to learn what home life is all about. The shelter can share more about his personality and care needs.

👉 Meet Taki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri

Contact: (417) 833-2526

Handsome Rookie wears a classic tuxedo coat and is an adult boy looking for a stable, loving home. Call to learn more about his temperament, whether he’s neutered, and if he’s a good fit for your household.

👉 Meet Rookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (All)

Black (All) Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.)

Contact: (417) 875-6565

Autumn is a quiet, sweet-natured black beauty who loves being near her person. Her description highlights gentle headbutts, soft purrs, and a calming presence—perfect for someone wanting a peaceful, loving companion.

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby/White

Brown Tabby/White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.)

Contact: (417) 875-6565

Caramel is a petite brown tabby-and-white girl described as lively and affectionate. She loves nuzzling into laps, curling up for naps, and seeking out attention, making her a great match for someone who wants a very people-focused cat.

👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Springfield, MO area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelters listed above or click through to their profiles to learn more, visit in person, or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.