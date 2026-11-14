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🐱 Sweet Springfield Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Springfield has some very special cats hoping for a cozy couch and a kind human. Here are a few wonderful kitties waiting at local rescues right now.
Curry (Odie)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
- Contact: (417) 833-2526
A soft, cream-colored young boy, Curry (Odie) is a handsome shorthair who’s ready for a fresh start in a forever home. Call the shelter to ask about his temperament, vaccinations, and whether he’s already neutered and housetrained.
👉 Meet Curry (Odie) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Millie and Sukie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female (pair)
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $100 (for the pair)
- Shelter: Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.)
- Contact: (417) 875-6565
Millie and Sukie are a bonded tortie duo with coats as colorful as their description. Millie is described as the wise, calm elder who loves quiet, cozy moments and gentle pets. Sukie is her matching half, and they’re looking for a peaceful home together where they can stay side by side.
👉 Meet Millie and Sukie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pickles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby/Kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
- Contact: (417) 833-2526
Tiny Pickles is a mostly white baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for a family to grow up with. Ask the shelter about his vaccines, neuter status, and how he does with kids or other pets.
👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Taki
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby/Kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly White
- Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
- Contact: (417) 833-2526
Taki is another mostly white little boy, full of kitten potential and ready to learn what home life is all about. The shelter can share more about his personality and care needs.
👉 Meet Taki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rookie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
- Contact: (417) 833-2526
Handsome Rookie wears a classic tuxedo coat and is an adult boy looking for a stable, loving home. Call to learn more about his temperament, whether he’s neutered, and if he’s a good fit for your household.
👉 Meet Rookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Autumn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (All)
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.)
- Contact: (417) 875-6565
Autumn is a quiet, sweet-natured black beauty who loves being near her person. Her description highlights gentle headbutts, soft purrs, and a calming presence—perfect for someone wanting a peaceful, loving companion.
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Caramel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby/White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.)
- Contact: (417) 875-6565
Caramel is a petite brown tabby-and-white girl described as lively and affectionate. She loves nuzzling into laps, curling up for naps, and seeking out attention, making her a great match for someone who wants a very people-focused cat.
👉 Meet Caramel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Springfield, MO area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call the shelters listed above or click through to their profiles to learn more, visit in person, or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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