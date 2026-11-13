Springfield’s public safety scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level training to seasoned federal careers. If you’re drawn to protecting people and serving the community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Protect Bass Pro’s stores and facilities by monitoring CCTV, doing foot patrols, and responding to safety issues. This role fits someone 21+ who can pass a drug screen, stay calm in emergencies, and is ready for weekends, holidays, and varied shifts. Comes with a full benefits package, store discounts, and paid time off.

Employer: City of Springfield (Springfield Fire Department + regional partners)

(Springfield Fire Department + regional partners) Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Training program (not a job; no employment guarantee)

Training program (not a job; no employment guarantee) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Next class: March 2027 (communication after posting closes)

15-week, grant-funded academy that gives you Firefighter I & II, EMT-B, Hazmat, CPR, and NIMS certifications. Great for adults 18+ in eligible Missouri counties who want a low-cost path into fire service and a strong pipeline to departments across southwest Missouri.

Employer: Federal Bureau of Prisons – USMCFP Springfield

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time, Permanent, GS-11

Salary: $74,678 – $97,087 per year

Provide clinical services, group and individual counseling, and reentry planning for special inmate populations in a federal medical prison. Ideal for someone with advanced education/experience in social or behavioral sciences, who wants strong federal benefits and a stable public safety career.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—public safety roles can fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.