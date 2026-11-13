Springfield’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood to university level. If you like helping kids and students grow, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: KidStrong

KidStrong Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$24.00 per hour

Benefits: Dental, health, vision, paid time off

High-energy role coaching kids (about 15 months–8 years) in a science-based program that builds brain, body, and character. Great fit if you have coaching/athletic or pediatric OT/PT experience and want flexible hours with a fun, active team.

Employer: Missouri University of Science and Technology (co-op program with Missouri State University)

(co-op program with Missouri State University) Location: Springfield, MO (based on the MSU campus)

(based on the MSU campus) Type: Full-time, non-tenure-track teaching faculty

Start Date: Anticipated January 2027 or August 2027

Anticipated Benefits: Eligible for comprehensive university benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, educational fee discounts)

Teach mechanical engineering in a cooperative S&T/MSU program, with a typical load of 3–4 courses per semester plus lab and advising duties. Ideal for PhD-level engineers who love teaching design, manufacturing, and core ME topics and want a long-term teaching-focused career.

Employer: Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC)

Location: West Chestnut Head Start, Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time, part-year (mid-August–mid-May)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00–4:00

Monday–Friday, Pay: $16.24–$19.26 per hour

Benefits: PTO, paid holidays, medical, dental, tuition assistance, paid training

PTO, paid holidays, medical, dental, tuition assistance, paid training Application Deadline: November 18, 2026

Support preschool classrooms and help create a warm, safe space for young children to learn. Good option if you have some early childhood credits or a Preschool CDA and want employer-paid training to grow your credentials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local schools and programs often remember strong applicants for future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.