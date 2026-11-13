Springfield’s utility scene is busy right now, with solid city roles and private employers hiring. If you like hands-on work that keeps water, gas, and waste systems running, this is a good moment to apply.

Employer: City of Springfield – Environmental Services Clean Water Division

City of Springfield – Environmental Services Clean Water Division Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level field role where you work on a crew to inspect and help rehab the city’s sanitary sewer system using cameras and acoustic tools. Good fit if you have 2+ years in sewer repair or related work, a valid driver’s license, and want steady city benefits and training (including PACP/MACP certification).

Employer: City of Springfield – Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill

– Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead a crew that builds and maintains the city landfill and makes sure environmental rules are followed. Best for someone with 4+ years in landfill/earthwork/quarry/highway work, 1+ year leading crews, and a Class B CDL (or ability to get it) who wants a stable leadership role in public infrastructure.

Employer: City Utilities of Springfield

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Salary: Approx. $65,700 – $144,384/year (range depends on level I–IV)

(range depends on level I–IV) Why it’s worth a look: Design and support natural gas and water distribution projects that keep Springfield running. Roles range from newer grads (Engineer I) to seasoned PEs (Engineer III–IV) with strong design and project leadership experience, all with clear pay bands and room to grow.

Employer: Absolute Water Technologies

Location: Springfield, MO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $29.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role installing and servicing high-purity water treatment systems in commercial settings. Comes with 401(k) with company contribution, health/dental/vision, profit sharing, bonuses, 15 days PTO, and paid holidays; ideal if you have 2+ years mechanical service experience, can lift heavy equipment, and like technical field work with room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—utilities and infrastructure are steady fields, and experience stacks up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.